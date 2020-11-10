Fight against terrorism: politicians no longer want controls

Berlin / Paris / Brussels (dpa) – Despite the threat of terrorism, borders in Europe should remain as open as possible – instead, entry and exit at the external borders should be more secure.

“We don’t have to adapt to more controls,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a video conference with her European counterparts, French President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

It is more about “we must do more on the external borders”. After the bloody attacks in Paris, Nice, Vienna and Dresden, Tuesday’s talks should lead to a joint initiative against Islamist terrorism. Merkel spoke of attacks “on our free society, the way we live”.

Almost all the participants underlined the need to reform the Schengen area, which is in fact free from all control and to which 26 European countries belong. The protection of the external borders must be strengthened, Macron said. He turned to migration policy and called for combating abuse of the right to asylum.

This is aimed at “fighters for peace”: “It is not a question of restricting or removing the right to asylum, but it must be applied correctly.” Commissioner von der Leyen said: “Our European Union is a unique area of ​​freedom. But we can only defend this freedom if there is security. “

Merkel made it clear that these are not new border controls. On the contrary, there are very good opportunities for the police to act in the border area even without checks, for example with the manhunt with the veil. It is impossible for the whole of the Schengen area to be a zone without control.

Control regulations have existed between Germany and Austria for some time, and such regulations could also be introduced temporarily. It is very important to protect the external borders. However, the Dutch Prime Minister also said: “To be honest, I am concerned about Schengen.” A Europe without controls can only be maintained if there are more controls at the external borders. Knowing who is coming in and who is going out is essential.

Against this background, von der Leyen announced that her authority would present a strategy for a corresponding Schengen reform in May 2021. At the same time, she stressed that action had to be taken before possible criminals were radicalized. It is the “best weapon” against extremism. Your agency will present an integration action plan at the end of the month.

Merkel and other senior politicians have stressed that the fight against widespread hatred on the Internet must be stepped up. Negotiations between EU member states and the European Parliament are expected to be concluded before the end of this year, stipulating that terrorist content will be quickly removed from the internet. In addition, the European Commission wants to propose a legislative package in early December that will make internet platforms more responsible for illegal or harmful content, said von der Leyen. The following applies: the larger the platform, the greater the liability.

The call for increased cooperation in Europe had grown strong after several attacks in recent weeks. In Dresden on October 4, a Syrian classified as dangerous had a man fatally and another seriously injured with a knife. Also in October, a teacher was beheaded by a suspected Islamist in Paris and three people were killed by another violent criminal in a church in Nice. A week ago in Vienna, a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization shot dead four people and injured more than 20 others.

Austrian Chancellor Kurz on Tuesday emphasized stricter action against radical Islamists returning from abroad. Thousands of “foreign terrorist fighters” in Europe have fought in Syria or Iraq or have tried to leave. The police need more power to deal with it.

“Many of them are in prison, some have already been released and the sad truth is that the majority of those in prison will be released in the next few years,” Kurz said. “These are time bombs and if we are to protect all of our freedom, we must restrict the freedom of these people.” However, after the attack on Vienna, the Austrian security authorities themselves had already admitted mistakes when assessing the danger of the subsequent attacker.

The fight against terrorism is also to be promoted during the video conference of EU interior ministers on Friday and at the EU summit in December.