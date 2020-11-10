Best midsize phone to buy for under R $ 1,200 | November 2020

Highlighting each cell

Are you looking for a cell phone in a different price range?

Here you will find the best phone to buy for up to R $ 1,200. The selection was made with users like you in mind who want a smartphone for something beyond basic tasks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The devices listed here offer a more complete experience, but don’t expect too much from products in this price range.

The guide is constantly updated, always aiming to bring together the best options here between R $ 800 and R $ 1,200. Remembering that prices vary frequently, so some models may end up slipping out of the price range a bit, but this normalizes over time.

BEST CELL PHONE

LG K50s

The K50 is the best buy right now for up to R $ 1,200. It offers good performance, its battery lasts long, records good photos and videos, and still has some cool features that can be useful in everyday life. Of course, not everything is perfect on the basic LG phone, but it offers better value for money than others for the same price. Now, if you’re ready to go beyond the R $ 1,200, the Galaxy A21 may be the best option.

What may bother some about the LG K50s is the low screen brightness, which makes it a bit more complicated to use outside the home. Portrait mode sometimes refuses to work, so it takes patience. Besides, it’s a great basic phone that runs all Android apps and games without difficulty. Only LG needs to pay more attention to Android updates because it is still in Pie.

6.3 Hardware

8.4 cost benefit

LG K50s

OTHER OPTIONS

Samsung galaxy a10s

Don’t like LG’s modified Android or looking for an alternative with Android 10? The Galaxy A10s is Samsung’s best base for those who want to pay little. It fixes several issues with the darling Galaxy A10, which was the best-selling Android phone of 2019. Here we have a screen with high brightness, long battery life and effective portrait effect.

The A10 was wrong not to have a biometric reader, and this was fixed in the A10s, but the sensor is not the most agile. Overall performance is lower than you’ll get with the K50s, and the front camera has a poor focal length, but it even manages to take some cool selfies.

6.4 Hardware

8.4 cost benefit

Samsung galaxy a10s

Samsung galaxy a11

Are you tired of the conventional entrance phone design? The Galaxy A11 is Samsung’s latest bet among the cheapest and brings a hole in the screen for a selfie camera as seen on more expensive phones. It is the direct successor to the Galaxy A10, which was the best-selling Android in 2019, and brings several improvements.

The performance is much better than before, but it does not exceed the K50. The cameras have also undergone a good evolution compared to the A10. The battery offers good battery life and does not take as long to recharge as most incoming cell phones. However, it could have more current technologies like 5 GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.0.

7.1 Hardware

8.6 Cost-benefit

Samsung galaxy a11

Motorola Moto G8

The Moto G8 was the phone that stood out the least among Motorola’s older family, but that doesn’t mean it’s the worst. It outperforms several others we have mentioned and its battery pays a lot. What could be better is the photographic set which suffers in the darkest places.

It’s a much more interesting option than the Moto G8 Power Lite which is generally in the same price range and also outperforms the Moto G8 Play in many ways. Motorola hasn’t brought the Moto G9 to market yet and we have the G9 Play as the cheapest option in the new lineup, but it’s above our guide limit.

7.2 Material

8.1 Cost-benefit

Motorola Moto G8

Samsung galaxy a21s

If you’re ready to go over a little over R $ 1,200, the Galaxy A21 is our top recommendation. It is this type of cell phone that does the basics well: it offers good performance, its battery lasts more than a day and the software works well. The rear camera set is complete and captures great photos.

Of course, the Galaxy A21 has its flaws. The screen looks good, but it could be AMOLED. The front camera does not offer the same quality as the rear set and we feel that the selfies are a bit disappointing, but will still please the most. The camcorder could shoot in 4K, but the rest of our guide doesn’t record at that resolution either.

7.4 Hardware

8.2 Cost-benefit

Samsung galaxy a21s

Which one to buy?

The K50 is the most balanced in the R $ 1,000 range and will be the best buy if you’re looking for the best value for less than R $ 1,200. The Galaxy A21 would be the best option if you’re willing to pay over R $ 1,200 on cell phones.

Make sure you have a more affordable Galaxy? The A11 is Samsung’s newest bet in this segment and its price has come down quite recently. If you prefer a cleaner Android than the versions modified by Samsung and LG, the Moto G8 can be found for under R $ 1,100.

