Immunodiagnostics Market Trends and Absolute Opportunity || Leading Players – Abbott., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher., Adaptive Biotechnologies., QIAGEN
Immunodiagnostics Market
The large scale Immunodiagnostics Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Immunodiagnostics Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Immunodiagnostics Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.
Market Analysis: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
Global immunodiagnostics market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 24.89 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.
Key Market Competitors: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
Market Definition: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
Immunodiagnostics is a diagnostic method that uses antigen-antibody reactions to measure the presence of molecules in biological fluids. It is used primarily for detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular diseases), autoimmune disease, hormonal disorder etc. These tests are also used to distinguish between compatible blood types. They provide precise, quick and accurate results and hence are gaining importance.
Market Drivers
- Growing ageing & geriatric population would also boost the growth of this market as they are more prone to chronic and infectious diseases
- Rising need for correct, error free and speedy diagnostic tests
- Growing awareness regarding the benefits of immunodiagnostics drives the growth of this market
- Rising adoption of point of care testing (POCT) drives the demand for this market
- Rising volumes of test due to the integration of laboratories would boost the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Stringent regulations imposed by the government hinder the growth of this market
- Cost of immunodiagnostics being expensive restrains its growth
Segmentation: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
By Product
- Reagents
- Instruments
- Software & Services
By Technology
- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
- Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
- Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA)
- Rapid Tests
- Others
By End User
- Clinical Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Academic & Research Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
By Application
- Oncology & Endocrinology
- Hepatitis & Retrovirus
- Infectious Disease
- GI Stool Testing
- Autoimmune
- Bone & Mineral
- Cardiac Biomarkers
- Others
By Type
- Immunodiagnostic Instruments
- Immunoassays
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Oncimmune Holdings plc acquired Protagen Diagnostics AG. Protagen is a leader in drug development for both immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. With this acquisition, Oncimmune along with its expertise in immunogenic product development would expand its client base by combining Protagen’s biomarker discovery capabilities, thereby accelerating product innovation and development process, bringing about advancements in immunodiagnostics.
- In March 2016, DiaSorin S.p.A. in order to expand its client base, product portfolio, and presence in growing infectious disease molecular testing market acquired Focus Diagnostics’ immunodiagnostic & molecular diagnostic products business from Quest Diagnostics. Therefore, with this acquisition there would be development and innovations in the immunodiagnostic and infectious disease market.
Table of Content: Global Immunodiagnostics Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Immunodiagnostics Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More…..
