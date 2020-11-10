Digital Pills Market Trends and Absolute Opportunity || Leading Players – Proteus Digital Health., Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd., 2morrow Inc., Ginger, Puretech Health

The large scale Digital Pills Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Digital Pills Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Digital Pills Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Market Analysis: Global Digital Pills Market

Global digital pills market is estimated to reach USD 0 302.70 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the advancements in tracking tools.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digital Pills Market

Market Definition: Global Digital Pills Market

Digital pills is an ingestible sensors, micro sized, connected to small wearable skin sensor patch, which transmits the composed data to the connected digital device such as smartphones. The data collected from digital pills are stored and then patients are enables to share the data with their physicians and caretaker.

Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence in chronic diseases stimulates the demand for digital pills, as they are used for the treatment of such diseases

Decreased expenses from wasted medications

Faster recovery times from greater adherence to treatment regimens, and quick results boost the growth of this market

Rising R&D investments as well as technological advancement by manufactures in tracking tools have led to transformation in digital pills

Increasing prevalence of disease such as diabetes and other cardiovascular disorders and the need for their treatment via controlled dosage

Smart pills give an exact drug delivery, increased development in endoscopy processes, and monitoring the results of patients irrespective of location are stimulating people people to adopt this technology

Market Restraints

Lack of knowledge pertaining to digital pills hinders the growth during the forthcoming years

Segmentation: Global Digital Pills Market

By Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Otsuka and Magellan Health together have launched their first digital pill AbilfyMyCite, to treat mental health disorders. It has a Proteus Digital Health sensor embedded in the tablet, wherein all the information is linked and downloaded on a Bluetooth enabled device

In December 2018, ResMed, a world leading health company in cloud-connected medical devices acquired Propeller Health, a digital therapeutics company that deals the medication problems of people suffering with COPD and asthma. Propellers digital medicines consists of small sensors which are attached to the inhaler pumps of consumers and linked with a mobile app to automatically track medication use and provide immediate response and generate feedback

In March 2018, -PEAR Therapeutics, the pioneering leader in FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutic entered into an affirmative agreement with Novartis, a pharma company to develop digital therapeutics for schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis (MS). These digital pills are software applications developed to strategically improve clinical results for patients. This would merge Novartis’ expertise in neurological disorders, clinical development, and commercialization with PEAR’s expertise in prescription digital therapeutic design and implementation

