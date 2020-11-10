Again? Instagram presents instability this Tuesday (10/11/2020)

Considered one of the main social networks available for smartphones with Android and iOS, Instagram has constantly presented problems in its navigation, thus annoying users more accustomed to interacting in the social network of photos and short videos on Facebook.

In this sense, we know that today the company is going through another of the problems of instability of access, revealing through the Downdetector website the difficulty of access with notifications distributed around the world, with a predominance in countries like Brazil, Argentina, the United States and a good part of Europe.

Also according to the website, a good portion of users (70% of the total) indicate that the application is experiencing a general failure, followed by 18% who say they have difficulties accessing the account and another 11% have difficulty downloading the content on the network. Social.

Apparently, this instability started to be observed early in the morning today (indicators point to a gradual increase in notifications (from 7 a.m. onwards) and reached its peak just before lunchtime for most Brazilians. , that is to say before 12 noon.

At this time, there is no information on the motivation of the social network to experience this instability but as always, everything is expected to normalize in the next few hours as the support team starts working. to work around the issues that caused the failure. .

So, has Instagram fallen in love with you too? Tell us in the comments!