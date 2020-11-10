International

Again? Instagram presents instability this Tuesday (10/11/2020)

rej November 10, 2020

Considered one of the main social networks available for smartphones with Android and iOS, Instagram has constantly presented problems in its navigation, thus annoying users more accustomed to interacting in the social network of photos and short videos on Facebook.

In this sense, we know that today the company is going through another of the problems of instability of access, revealing through the Downdetector website the difficulty of access with notifications distributed around the world, with a predominance in countries like Brazil, Argentina, the United States and a good part of Europe.

Also according to the website, a good portion of users (70% of the total) indicate that the application is experiencing a general failure, followed by 18% who say they have difficulties accessing the account and another 11% have difficulty downloading the content on the network. Social.

Apparently, this instability started to be observed early in the morning today (indicators point to a gradual increase in notifications (from 7 a.m. onwards) and reached its peak just before lunchtime for most Brazilians. , that is to say before 12 noon.

At this time, there is no information on the motivation of the social network to experience this instability but as always, everything is expected to normalize in the next few hours as the support team starts working. to work around the issues that caused the failure. .

So, has Instagram fallen in love with you too? Tell us in the comments!

rej

Related Articles

Fingerprint Lock Market
October 20, 2020
4

Fingerprint Lock Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2025

October 31, 2020
11

Agricultural Lubricants Market : Global Industry Size, Trends, Industry Demand, Future Growth And Forecast To 2020 – 2027 | Top Companies- Royal Dutch Shell plc, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation

October 27, 2020
1

(Coronavirus Effect) Biologics Fill and Finish Services Market Driven by Growing Demand for Technology, Industry Analysis by Key Players: Company1, Company2, Detials are Completed in Sample Copy,

October 8, 2020
14

Predictive Genetic Counselling Market 2020 Seeking Excellent Growth || Leading Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Group

Close