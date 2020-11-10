Crown-weakened Stäbler waives possible World Cup

Wrestling world champion Frank Stäbler fails to start in Serbia after a corona infection. One of the last highlights of his career should have gone up there. Tournament status can be changed.

Stuttgart (dpa) – Corona ends her title dream. Shortly before Christmas, Frank Stäbler wanted to fight for his fourth World Cup gold in Belgrade.

But now the outstanding German wrestler is not starting the tournament in Serbia scheduled for December 12-20 due to the consequences of an infection with the virus. And it may not even be staged like a World Cup, but under a different name.

“I was infected with the corona virus about three weeks ago. I was in quarantine at the time and it has been fine for a long time, ”Stäbler of the German news agency said. He can also train again. “My performance tests last week in Heidelberg showed that I currently have 20 percent less performance,” said the 31-year-old Swabian. “It was a shock to me. And under these circumstances, starting a World Cup doesn’t make sense to me. “

If there is a World Cup. Since not all major nations participate due to the pandemic, the status of the tournament could be changed by the UWW World Federation this week and it could alternatively be staged as a World Cup or a Grand Prix. Regardless of that, it was to be one of the last major international appearances in Stäbler’s career. In fact, it would have ended long ago. But after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics next summer, he has set himself new goals.

One of them was Belgrade, where he won the first of his two European Championship titles eight years ago. This time, too, the Greco-Roman specialist would have been one of the favorites there – but only in normal health. But in addition to nagging shoulder issues, the aftermath of his corona infection now sends him back as well. “It is definitely better for him to sit down now and prepare instead for the next European Championship in Poland and then the final, hopefully in Tokyo,” said national manager Michael Carl.

After the matches in Japan, where an Olympic medal should finally jump on him on the third attempt, Stäbler finally wants to finish. Then as a triple world champion.