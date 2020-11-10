Spotify acquires Megaphone podcast platform for more than $ 230 million

One of the largest music streaming platforms in the world, Spotify has increasingly invested in the creation and delivery of podcasts. The company has made the experience of listening to content of the type more interactive with the adoption of polls, it already offers the ability to record podcasts to video and even has a partnership with DC Comics for the production of countless content. , as the recently announced Batman Unburied.

Google 09 November

Tech 06 November

Continuing its efforts, Spotify has just announced the acquisition of Megaphone, a podcast hosting company partner of companies like Disney, LinkedIn, ESPN and Spotify itself, for 235 million dollars. Megaphone provides content creators with tools for delivering, displaying advertisements and other aspects of podcasts.

The deal does not affect Spotify podcasts, which are also hosted on Megaphone, but will have a direct effect on the other 5,500 shows on the platform. Now, creators will have access to Streaming Ad Isertion, or SAI, Spotify’s proprietary ad management tool.





With traditional tools, displayed ads need to be replaced for each listener before playing. With SAI, this change is made in real time, during playback, by mixing the data obtained from the user with the advertising goals that Spotify currently has.

The purchase of Megaphone completes the Spotify podcast ecosystem, which already has exclusive content, a podcast player, content creation software, an advertising team and now a platform for marketing. ‘accommodation.

Spotify

Developer: Spotify Ltd.

Free – offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by platform