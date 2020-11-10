Kayak Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments COVID-19

“Kayaking is a watersport which involves paddling using a double-bladed oar and a small boat known as a kayak. The boats come in a variety of sizes and types, depending on their intended use, but most kayaks feature an enclosed deck which covers the legs. The boat sits low in the water & usually only accommodates the single paddler, but tandem kayaks hold two people and some boats hold three people.

With the water sport season drawing near, sales of the recreation kayaks were up by 21 percent, or over by $42 million, and by 18 percent in terms of unit sales in the 12 months ending in the month of February 2016, according to Trends Market Research. Looking at the top items that make up this increase, the vast majority of those items are the fishing kayaks.

Compared to the stand-up paddling, which has become the saturated multi- channel market, there is still uncharted territory within the kayak market, and many manufacturers have found an opportunity in the fishing kayaks. Most major kayak manufacturers now offer top-notch fishing kayak options, and this is driving up sales for the category, There is a group of anglers who have found the fun, mobility & accessibility in kayak fishing. This sport is environmentally friendly and human-powered for outdoor enthusiasts craving a more natural experience.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3046

Retailers & manufacturers which will have the most success in this space are those who focus less on selling, and more on engaging with consumers through the experience,” . As more Boomers who tend to be outdoor enthusiasts and favor human-powered recreation—retire and free up their time, it is expected that fishing kayak sales will continue to grow.

Pervasiveness in high demand for the recreational kayak will remain intact in upcoming years. Recreational kayak is expected to continue to be sought-after among various products available in the market, as these are suitable for the paddlers with all abilities in light of their characteristics such as the ease of paddling & comfort, stability, & user-friendly design. Revenues from recreational kayak sales will remain slightly larger than those from touring and racing product segments combined.

While the new market entrants are focusing on the product innovation, established players are competing one another in terms of the brand, quality, 7 cost. Key players supporting expansion of the kayak market, as identified by the Trends Market Research report, include Advanced Elements, Aqua Xtreme, BIC Sport, Nautiraid, Klepper Faltbootwerft and TRAK Kayaks

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/3046