Compromise found in EU budget dispute

Brussels (dpa) – For EU programs on topics such as research, health, youth and education, an additional double-digit amount of $ 1 billion must be available in the next seven years .

This was accepted by representatives of the European Parliament and the governments of the Member States after weeks of difficult negotiations in Brussels.

In total, MEPs say they earned € 16 billion more for their concerns than what member state governments actually wanted to deliver. The current German Presidency of the Council of the EU predicts that around 12.5 billion euros will be new money. Most of these are believed to come from revenues from EU competition sanctions which have so far been returned to member states.

“The European Parliament fought for every billion. We made the budget deal much more forward-looking, ”commented Green politician Rasmus Andresen as a member of the negotiating team. They therefore agreed to the introduction of a binding quota for investments in biodiversity. Climate-damaging projects should in future be removed from the EU budget on the basis of the ‘do no harm’ principle.

The presidents of the CDU / CSU group in the European Parliament have described the corona pandemic agreement as an important step in overcoming a crisis of the century. Daniel Caspary (CDU) and Angelika Niebler (CSU) said this will also make the EU ready for the future.

SPD MP chairman Jens Geier welcomed the fact that corporate sanctions now remain in the EU budget. FDP budget spokesperson in the European Parliament Moritz Körner said: “The new EU budget improves the EU’s priorities for the next seven years.”

The German Presidency of the Council of the EU has also expressed satisfaction with the representation of EU state governments. “This is a balanced agreement which responds to the concerns raised by the Parliament while respecting the guidelines received from the European Council in July”, commented German Ambassador Michael Clauss. You are now in a position to take the next decisive steps. This includes submitting the different parts of the package to Member States and Parliament for formal adoption.

Clauss alluded to the fact that the deal is one of the preconditions for further preparations for EU Corona aid amounting to 750 billion euros. They must be made available in addition to the nearly 1.1 trillion euros for the multiannual financial framework for the years 2021 to 2027.

It is now eagerly awaited whether all EU states will give the necessary approval to the so-called capital decision. This formally regulates where the money comes from. Resolution and ratification are necessary for the budget and the Corona program to be effectively funded.

Hungary and Poland have recently threatened to block important EU decisions on the long-term EU budget if a new procedure to sanction certain rule of law violations is introduced in the EU. To this end, negotiators negotiated a compromise last week, which was rejected in Hungary and Poland.

The new mechanism foresees that, for the first time in the history of the European Union, EU funds could be reduced on a large scale due to rule of law violations. More precisely, this should be the case, for example, if, in the recipient country, the courts responsible for possible reviews of the allocation of funds cannot act in a completely independent manner.

How the conflict with Hungary and Poland might be resolved is open. In both countries, the European Commission, which is responsible for enforcing EU law, has long criticized that politics have too much influence over the courts. Criticism on this subject, however, is categorically rejected by the governments of Warsaw and Budapest.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) on Tuesday warned against vetoing. “All those who bear political responsibilities in Europe are now called upon to quickly implement the remaining steps,” he said. “The second wave of the pandemic does not allow us any further delays.”

Like Maas, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn also stressed the need to move forward quickly. The whole package will play a vital role in supporting the recovery, Hahn said. Von der Leyen stressed that citizens and businesses hit hard by the Corona crisis need help.

The European Commission also stressed that an agreement on the individual budget for 2021 must also be found. The mediation process for this purpose will take place from November 17 to December 7.