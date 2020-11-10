Google Adds Ultra-Wideband (UWB) API to Android with Focus on Smart Homes

A novelty that recently landed on the smartphone market with the arrival of the iPhone 11, ultra-broadband (or UWB in its acronym in English) was seen as an interesting opportunity to offer faster connectivity to users .

After Apple, Android also began to see new technology delivered with the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, opening the race to other manufacturers who rely on the operating system signed by Google for offer the novelty, which includes the confirmation of the interest of Xiaomi, focusing in particular on the control of the ecosystem of connected homes.

Thinking about it, Google has started adding a new API to better support UWB technology in future devices with Android built-in, which is being offered in the AOSP project, that is, it might at some point also given favor custom ROMs and more.

According to XDA Developers, the UwbManager class has already been included, which “provides a way to perform UWB operations, such as viewing device resources and determining the distance and angle between local devices and distant. “The API implementation follows the IEEE 802.15.4z standard for low speed wireless networks.”

However, these implementations are still in development, which means that, at least for now, there is no real guarantee of when this will actually be implemented, and may not even have enough time to get started. example on Android 12 and a new generation of the Pixel range.

It’s also worth mentioning that, at least for now, only the Galaxy Note 20 line has the technology to be used in partnership with SmartThings to support the SmartThings Find feature, which is responsible for locating lost Galaxy devices.

(updated November 10, 2020, 12:30 p.m.)