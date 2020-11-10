Negotiated contract: EU secures corona vaccine

Brussels / Berlin (dpa) – The promising corona vaccine from pharmaceutical companies Biontech and Pfizer is expected to be available to people in Germany and other EU countries soon after its approval.

The already negotiated delivery contract for 300 million doses of the vaccine will be approved by the European Commission on Wednesday, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. As soon as the serum is marketed, it will be distributed throughout Europe. The exact time is open.

According to Health Minister Jens Spahn, Germany hopes to receive up to 100 million doses of the vaccine alone. Two doses per person should be needed for vaccination. What the Federal Republic derives from the EU treaty exactly is open according to information from European circles. In principle, all 27 countries have access to the first deliveries at the same time. They should be distributed according to the size of the population. Germany has a share of around 19 percent.

German company Biontech and American company Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine offered more than 90% protection against Covid-19. This puts developers at the forefront of the global vaccine race.

Biontech and Pfizer have signed supply agreements with several countries and the EU for a total of 570 million doses of its corona vaccine for this year and next. In addition, there are purchase options for an additional 600 million cans, Biontech said.

However, there are other promising candidates for which the European Commission has also negotiated subscription rights. Ideally – if all the sera ordered in advance protect against the virus and are well tolerated – up to 1.3 billion doses of vaccine could be purchased for around 450 million Europeans.

“A safe and effective vaccine is our best chance to defeat the coronavirus and resume our normal lives,” said von der Leyen. “We’re almost there. In the meantime, let’s stay sane and act safe.

However, none of the vaccines have yet received European approval – not even Biontech and Pfizer. An application must first be submitted to the United States next week at the earliest. It is not known when the vaccine could be marketed in Europe and Germany. The European authorities stress that strict attention is paid to safety during homologation.

“We adhere to our high quality standards in the approval process,” Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) said in Berlin. “People should be able to count on that.” The technology developed by Biontech and Pfizer makes it possible to produce large quantities relatively quickly, so that anyone who wishes can be vaccinated.

According to Karliczek, Biontech was funded by the federal government with 375 million euros for vaccine development. This is also one of the reasons why the Ministry of Health is assuming that Germany might receive slightly more vaccines than its share of the population. According to the European Commission, there is room for maneuver in terms of distribution if all EU states do not buy the quantities intended for them.

Health Minister Spahn said that as an attractive pharmaceutical market, like other large EU countries, Germany could have concluded a contract with companies on its own. But then the smaller EU countries would have been left behind. “It is sometimes a little more difficult, but in the end when we are together, we are stronger together,” said the CDU politician.

European CSU politician Manfred Weber also pointed this out on broadcaster Phoenix. In negotiations on the now completed contract, Europe was able to act more firmly against the American group Pfizer. At the end, there were still discussions that Pfizer should also respect European liability law, said the leader of the European People’s Party group.

Spahn has announced a major information campaign on corona vaccination. It is also necessary to explain again “why we prioritize and who is vaccinated first”. Information should also be provided on risks and side effects. According to a recommendation of the German Ethics Council and other experts, priority should be given to the elderly, people with previous illnesses, employees in the health and care professions, police officers, firefighters, teachers and educators.

Spahn was optimistic about the continued development of the pandemic and called the prospect of a vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 “slight at the end of the tunnel.” This gives strength in these difficult months, said the minister. The prospect should encourage people to “take special care of each other this winter and play by the rules.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the progress in vaccine development with a historic comparison: “If I compare the global fight against Corona with the global fight during WWII, then yesterday was the landing on the beaches of Normandy . ” US President Donald Trump, for his part, expressed his displeasure that progress was not known until the US election. The regulator “The FDA and the Democrats didn’t want me to have vaccine success before the election, so it came out five days later,” Trump wrote on Twitter.