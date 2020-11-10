Samsung leads third quarter sales thanks to strong Galaxy A21 performance

The latest report from Canalys agency brings smartphone sales figures to the world stage, and unsurprisingly, Apple tops the rankings thanks to expressive sales of the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE.

However, Samsung managed to place as many models in the top 10 as there were five, and thanks to this performance, it was the one that sold the most cellphones between July and September.

The performance of the Galaxy A21 mainly stands out, with nearly 10 million units sold. In front of it we have the iPhone SE with 10 million units sold, and above the iPhone 11 with 16 million.

While the Galaxy A11 and A51 also performed nearly 10 million, and thanks to the A31 and A01 Core at around 6 million, Samsung emerged victorious according to Canalys over the period, with growth of 2% over the same quarter of the year . past.

Xiaomi also did well, placing the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in the rankings. What do all the cell phones on this list have in common? Well, all of them are available for sale in Brazil.

Another valid observation is that aside from the iPhone 11, all other cellphones – including the iPhone SE – are focusing on prices below $ 399. It is common for middlemen and other devices in this cost range to perform better than the high end, after all, by and large most consumers are looking for cost-benefit rather than luxury and peak performance.

Remember, Samsung is already starting to update the Galaxy A line with more launches, and the first signs of life for the Galaxy A52 are here. Among the novelties that the next generation of intermediaries should offer include a greater number of models with 5G connectivity, given the growth in adoption of this type of networks around the world.

(updated November 10, 2020, 12:14 p.m.)