Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 Router CR6606 new dual band router with mesh network support and more

A few days after announcing its new Internet of Things (IoT) platform, Xiaomi today unveils the CR6606 Wi-Fi Router 6, the brand’s latest router with Wi-Fi 6 technology. With robust specifications, the device promises to offer Gigabit speeds on its Dual Band Configuration for a relatively low price, especially given the onboard technologies.

The Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 CR6606 router is equipped with a dual-core and four-thread processor running at 880 MHz, powerful enough to deliver the speeds promised. According to the Chinese, the CR6606 achieves 1775 Mbps, which is up to 52% faster than AC1200 models such as the Router 4a launched early last year.





Other important features include OFDMA transmission, which optimizes data transmission between channels to reduce network congestion and maintain a stable connection with up to 128 connected devices, four omnidirectional antennas with 5 dBi gain and an algorithm LDCP error correction, to enhance interference reduction technologies and signal coverage.

One of its biggest strengths, however, is the compatibility with Mesh technology, which allows the creation of a network consisting of multiple routers to extend the range of the Wi-Fi signal. In this case, the maximum guaranteed speed is 1201 Mbps, and it is possible to merge wired and wireless connections between devices. In addition, in the event of a change of equipment, the network can be quickly modernized without having to deactivate it.





The Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 CR6606 router is already on sale in China for 299 yuan, which is around $ 45 (~ R $ 241) not including taxes. The device was born out of a partnership between Xiaomi and the Chinese operator China Unicom, so it is very unlikely that we will see the novelty, although it is possible to see more routers from the manufacturer with specifications similar to the one. ‘to come up.