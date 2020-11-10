Gündogan on his own corona infection: changed his way of thinking

Leipzig (AP) – Ilkay Gündogan will never forget that phone call with his crying grandfather. Like many others, he was carefree.

As a healthy young professional athlete, Corona was just an abstract threat. But then he contracted the virus and talking to his grandfather in distant Turkey changed everything.

“For me it was worse when he called me and cried from start to finish and I noticed he was so worried, also for me, probably also for himself, because nobody knows how to handle history, ”said the 30-year-old during the video press conference of the German national football team ahead of Wednesday’s international test match (8.45pm / RTL) against the Czech Republic in Leipzig .

In September, Gündogan was the first of five domestic players to have since tested positive for the corona virus. He then spoke openly about the severe effects of Covid 19 disease. And even now that he no longer feels any disability, he is demanding responsible behavior from all. “Just out of respect, out of love and out of concern for my loved ones, I will try to handle the whole story as well as possible,” Gündogan said.

The fact that the Manchester City pro spoke on the DFB podium not far from where a massive disregard of the corona rules took place during the controversial ‘side thinking’ protest in Leipzig on Saturday reinforced the power of his words. “It doesn’t just affect you physically, but also mentally. We are worried. Everything is written in the stars, ”Gündogan said on Tuesday.

Gündogan also sees the Corona period as an emotional issue for DFB-Elf and other national teams, which have recently been critically appraised. “Many are viewed with a pessimistic gaze. Many supporters find it difficult to look forward to the internationals, ”said the midfielder.

After the forced October break, he himself is really looking forward to coming back. “It always feels good,” Gündogan said. National coach Joachim Löw was not yet ready to promise whether he would lead the DFB squad in the absence of Manuel Neuer and many other regular players on Wednesday as captain. In the 1-1 draw against Serbia in March 2019, he wore the black, red and gold ribbon, at least in the second half.

After Joshua Kimmich’s failure and Toni Kroos’ yellow card suspension, the national coach definitely needs Gündogan on Saturday in the Nations League game against Ukraine and possibly also at the end of the year next Tuesday in Spain. How much power he should use against the Czech Republic, Löw still wants to talk to him.

Gündogan’s position in the DFB-Elf has continued to grow. Unlike Mesut Özil, the Erdogan case of the 2018 World Cup failure caused no long-term negative damage. Even before his 40th international appearance, he would not qualify as a regular player for the DFB squad. We have to wait and see towards the ME next summer. “I have to offer myself,” Gündogan said.