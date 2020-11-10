At 27.2% CAGR, Agricultural Drones Market Size will reach 6730 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Agricultural Drones market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Agricultural Drones market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The global Agricultural Drones market was valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during 2019-2025. Farmers are increasing implementing this technology, in farming, to gain better productivity and efficiently use water, land, and fertilizers. Furthermore, the technological, including sensors, better materials, and imaging capabilities, are also expected to fuel the agricultural sector.

Request Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1482392?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AG

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

DJI

PrecisionHawk

Parrot SA

3DR

AeroVironment, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency. This report focuses on Agricultural Drones volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Drones market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agricultural Drones in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agricultural Drones manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

Segment by Application

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

Full Report Summary At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-agricultural-drones-market-professional-survey-report-2019?utm_source=rejerusalem.com&utm_medium=AG

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog