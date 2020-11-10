Substation Market – 2020 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2026

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Substation market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Substation market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Global Substation Market in 2019 exceeded USD 151 billion and is anticipated to surpass an annual installation of 24’500 units by 2026. Ongoing retrofitting & refurbishment of existing grid network will drive the demand for substations.

Chapter Company Profiles

ABB Limited

Locamation

Efacec

NetControl

Tesco Automation

Texas Instruments

Belden Inc

NR Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rockwell Automation

L&T Electrical and Automation

Guodian Nanjing Automation Co.

Open System International

Beijing Sifang Automation Co.

Ongoing industrialization with an aim to advance the overall economic growth positively swayed by foreign direct investment schemes to support the industrial & commercial establishments will augment the demand for primary & secondary electric distribution infrastructure. In addition, rapid digitalization across industrial establishments has significantly incorporated a competitive industry scenario owing to the increasing energy demand from communication base stations and data centers. Growing adoption of reliable, energy efficient, advanced, fire-resistant, and secure electric equipment has developed a favorable business scenario.

Utility aided electrical infrastructure has been positively swayed by government & regulatory directives subject to the grid deployment. Positive regulatory schemes pertaining to rural electrification coupled with the incorporation of decentralized micro-grid infrastructure across standalone areas have energized the product penetration. Moreover, institution of sustainable energy network favored by investments from local institutions and regulatory authorities including the world bank, IFC, and similar organizations across developing regions will positively sway the industry dynamics.

Some major findings of the global substation market report include:

– Rapid development of existing grid network along with ongoing grid modernization is positively swaying the demand for substation market

– Extensive investments from the state owned utilities for the expansion of prevailing infrastructure is driving the industry growth

– Ongoing government schemes and incentives toward an efficient transmission & distribution network will augment the product penetration

– Major participants operating across the global substation market are ABB, Emerson Electric, Eaton and Siemens

– Companies opt for strategic alliances with technology providers to implement effective monitoring & control.

– Large scale suburbanization & ongoing industrial development across Asia Pacific & Middle East have led to considerable increase in demand for substation systems

Low and medium voltage substations up to 145 kV in the recent years have gained a substantial thrust on account of the large-scale residential applications and rapid commercial expansion across the developing nations. Furthermore, the suburban migration has further led to the expansion of multi-storey apartments and residential complexes, escalating the industry growth. Positive consumer and regulatory inclination toward the incorporation of sustainable electricity networks will further stimulate the industry growth.

The U.S. market is set to witness growth of over 5% by 2026. Increasing demand for efficient transmission & distribution infrastructure along with an upsurge in commercial & industrial investment will fuel the business growth. Eminent government initiatives to promote substation automation & monitoring control systems technologies favored by stringent regulatory norms will positively sway the industry share. In 2016, U.S. utilities including public power providers, cooperatives and investor-owned utilities (IOUs) invested over USD 4.8 billion in smart grid technologies and control systems.

