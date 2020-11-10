Garmin introduces pregnancy monitoring feature for its smartwatches

Garmin – a company known for its Smartwatches and Fitbands lines – has introduced a new feature that will be present in some of its smartwatch lines: Pregnancy Monitor Mode.

The new functionality will be present both in the Fenix ​​6 line – announced in August of last year – and in other portable devices of the brand, such as the Garmin Venu, Vivoactive, Forerunner and Vivomove series or even older models from the Fenix ​​family.

Garmin smartwatches pregnancy monitoring tracking mode allows the woman to track the entire gestation period, besides allowing the user to add her daily symptoms and the baby’s movements, such as strokes foot, for example, for medical follow-up. When recording these data, the pregnant woman can present them to the professional during medical consultations.

Garmin’s Pregnancy Monitor mode also allows the expectant mother to track all the baby’s growth progress on a timeline and monitor all dates in each trimester, get nutrition and hydration advice.

Finally, when the time for childbirth approaches, the pregnant woman can also follow the rhythms and duration of each contraction thanks to the Contraction Timer Connect IQ app on the smartwatch.

Garmin Pregnancy Tracking mode can be enabled in the Garmin Connect mobile app and its settings can be found in the Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature. For Garmin Venu, Vivoactive, Forerunner and Fenix ​​series, simply search for the app in the Connect IQ store. As for the Vivomove series, it is necessary to search the resource in the women’s health tracking widget.