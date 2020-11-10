A tool to run Windows applications like Microsoft Office on Linux (Ubuntu) and GNOME as if they were part of the native operating system

Ben Curtis, an application developer, this week introduced WinApps, a tool for running Windows applications like Microsoft Office on Linux (Ubuntu / Fedora) and GNOME / KDE as if they were part of the system. native operation. WinApps integrates Nautilus so you can right-click on certain “MIME” files to open them. Why are there WinApps and how does it work?

According to the developer of WinApps, Hayden Barnes, technical manager for WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) at Canonical, tweeted last April about native Windows applications in a container or virtual machine running on Ubuntu. However, details of how this was achieved were not disclosed. According to Curtis, this is likely a similar method to creating WinApps, but with a Windows container built from within.

Instead of waiting, WinApps was designed as a simple and unique way to bring applications running on a virtual machine (or on an RDP server) right into GNOME as if they were native applications, Curtis said. WinApps works as follows: runs an RDP (Windows Remote Desktop Protocol) server in a container for virtual machines in the background, checks the RDP server for installed applications such as Microsoft Office and, if these programs are installed, creates new programs, shortcuts that Use FreeRDP, a free implementation of the RDP protocol, for the CLI and the GNOME system tray. Files in your home directory can be accessed through the \ tsclient home mount in the virtual machine. You can also right-click a file in your home directory to open it with an application .

Although WinApps is still in its infancy and remains a personal project of Curtis for the time being, it can be seen as a competitor to other tools that can already run Windows applications on Linux, e.g. B. Wine. Wine (originally an abbreviation for “Wine Is Not a Emulator”) is a layer of software that enables Windows applications to be used in Linux, FreeBSD, and MacOS environments.

However, because Windows applications were not designed for these systems, many of them can be buggy or unusable when run through Wine. Unless a specific Windows program is absolutely necessary for you, it is generally advisable to first find an alternative to the desired program under Linux or to select a cloud solution.

Wine works on all x86 and X86-64 kernels (amd64 and EM64T), including “generic” kernels. The preferred software category under Wine is that under 32-bit architecture and DirectX. Since version 3.0 it is possible to install Wine on Android. Wine version 5.0 was released last August and the team said they are continuing to work on improving support for Windows applications, including video games. For WinApps, the project’s GitHub repository states that it currently supports the following applications:

Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Access (2016), Microsoft Access (2019), Microsoft Access (Office 365), Microsoft Excel (2016), Microsoft Excel (2019), Microsoft Excel (Office 365), Microsoft Word (2016), Microsoft Word (2019), Microsoft Word (Office 365), Microsoft OneNote (2016), Microsoft OneNote (2019), Microsoft OneNote (Office 365), Microsoft Outlook (2016), Microsoft Outlook (2019), Microsoft Outlook (Office 365), Microsoft PowerPoint (2016), Microsoft PowerPoint (2019), Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 365), Microsoft Publisher (2016), Microsoft Publisher (2019), Microsoft Publisher (Office 365).

