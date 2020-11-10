Compromise on EU budget found

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over the allocation of the EU’s long-term budget, negotiators from the European Parliament and member states have reached a compromise.

Among other things, the agreement foresees that selected European programs on topics such as research, health, youth and education receive additional funds, as confirmed by MEPs and the German Presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to their own account, MEPs negotiated a total of 16 billion euros more for their concerns than what member state governments really wanted to deliver.

The current German Presidency of the Council of the EU predicts that around 12.5 billion euros will be new money. Most of these are believed to come from revenues from EU competition sanctions which have so far been returned to member states.

The agreement is one of the preconditions for further preparations for European Corona aid in the amount of 750 billion euros. They must be made available in addition to the nearly 1.1 trillion euros for the multiannual financial framework for the years 2021 to 2027.

It is now eagerly awaited whether all EU states will give the necessary approval to the so-called capital decision. This formally regulates where the money comes from. Resolution and ratification are necessary for the budget and the Corona program to be effectively funded.

Hungary and Poland have recently threatened to block important EU decisions on the long-term EU budget if a new procedure to sanction certain rule of law violations is introduced in the EU. To this end, negotiators negotiated a compromise last week, which was rejected in Hungary and Poland.

The new mechanism foresees that, for the first time in the history of the European Union, EU funds could be reduced on a large scale due to rule of law violations. More precisely, this should be the case, for example, if, in the recipient country, the courts responsible for possible reviews of the allocation of funds cannot act in a completely independent manner.

How the conflict with Hungary and Poland might be resolved is open. In both countries, the European Commission, which is responsible for enforcing EU law, has long criticized that politics have too much influence over the courts. Criticism on this subject, however, is categorically rejected by the governments of Warsaw and Budapest.