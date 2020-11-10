EK-Classic Kit D-RGB Black Nickel Edition, EK

EK updates its EK Classic kits with the announcement of the “Black Nickel” editions. The good news is that no price changes are announced. These kits are available at the same prices as the classic versions.

These solutions are variants of the “EK Classic” introduced by the manufacturer last June. The name “Black Nickel Edition” underlines the presence of black nickel-plated fittings. We also find a number of components that you can use to build your own water cooling.

We do not have AIO solutions, that is, turnkey and ready to use. EK provides all the elements required to set up a liquid cooling circuit in your PC. In addition, the aRG is available at the fan and tank / pump level.

EK-Classic Kit D-RGB S360 Black Nickel Edition EK-Classic Kit D-RGB P240 Black Nickel Edition

The package contains EK-Vardar S 120ER D-RGB fans (500-2200 rpm) and EK-Classic Pump Reservoir 160 SPC PWM D-RGB. The PWM control makes it possible to adapt the speed of the pump to the temperature of the processor.

In addition to these two elements, there are EK-STC Classic 10/13 fittings (black nickel-plated brass), an EK-CryoFuel Clear additive, two meters of transparent EK-DuraClear PVC pipes with a diameter of 9.5 mm (3/8 ”) Or 15.9 mm (5/8”), EK-D-RGB cable, EK-AF Classic angled 90 ° adapter or EK-Loop soft pipe cutter and foldable filling bottle.

EK-Classic Kit D-RGB Black Nickel Edition

Once installed, these kits are scalable solutions. It is clear that it is possible to develop them further by integrating other components. For example, a waterblock GPU can be connected to the circuit to cool a graphics card. They support a wide variety of sockets including Intel LGA1200, 115x, 2011 (-3), 2066, and AMD AM4 solutions.

The price positioning ranges from € 259.90 to € 299.90. Availability is expected on November 18th.