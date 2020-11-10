For business! Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Tab S7 join Android Enterprise program

Android Enterprise is a kind of validation by Google that a smartphone is competent enough to become a good ally in professional tasks. An executive can be convinced that the cell phone is a good device in terms of performance for everyday software, which has good build, and other essential features for anyone to get frustrated with working on it.

In addition, the program certifies that good privacy protections are ensured for the user. A branded website lists devices that are “approved” by the program, and well, Samsung sells some models there.

Thanks to Knox and other features, the Galaxy S20, Note 20 and Tab S7 will now be part of the Android Enterprise program as soon as they receive Android 11, something Samsung promises to do very soon. Incidentally, the OS update is expected to arrive with One UI 3.0, which is already being tested in South Korea and other countries.

“By joining the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we make it even easier for business customers to create a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged, and increases operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google security standards,” productivity and flexibility.

It should be noted that Samsung has always sought to sell the Galaxy Note line as a corporate product. Since the Galaxy Note 9, however, the product has started to gain more gamer and generalist marketing appeal, while also implementing useful functions for the executive segment, mainly due to the facilities brought with the S-Pen.

It should also be noted on the products that will enter the Android business a greater commitment to updates: all are part of South Korea’s new policy to take three operating system upgrades. Thus, they will receive updates until Android 13, in 2022.

And you, are you looking at any of Samsung’s releases for this year? Are you waiting for Black Friday to buy your next phone? Tell us in the comments!

(updated Nov 10, 2020, 11:26 a.m.)