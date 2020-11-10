Do you miss “Mad Men”? It is therefore necessary to know this new series, “Industry”

What if they put a bunch of crazy kids in a powerful high finance office? This is the possible outcome.

Young and (dangerously) ambitious.

The office is usually the right setting for developing a series. In the same space, work challenges arise, but also a whole dynamic of relationships between characters. There are rivalries, loves, arguments and conversations about what will happen when an office door is closed.

This dynamic is as good for a humor classic as “The Office,” in which the space itself is a joke, but as a basis for something bigger. “Mad Men,” in this aspect, was a standout series, with seven seasons in which this Manhattan office was always a lot going on.

This premise should be remembered with the arrival of “Industry”, a new production from HBO and BBC, available from this Tuesday, November 10 on HBO Portugal. “Mad Men” has been the subject of comparisons, not only in trade review but also in the forums, with the detail that the gray hair that moved mountains in “Mad Men” has been replaced here with new blood with a common cause: to make money.

“Industry” is the creation of two former bankers, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and places us in a shell investment bank, Pierpoint & Co. This bank is located in the powerful and gray City, the center of high finance in London, the British capital.

It is here that we will meet a very diverse group of young people who take their first steps in a world where millions of euros are exchanged and lost like someone who changes their shirt or loses the keys to their house. The money here is a focal point, especially for us to realize how everything else doesn’t seem to matter. It doesn’t matter who they relate to, who they fall in love with, where they’re from, or what they like to do, as long as the ability to earn money is maintained.

The first episode focuses on job interviews and is a simple and straightforward way to introduce the young cast that we will be following this first season. These are curious choices, starting with the fact that they are little known to the general public. Will Tudor, with a brief stint in “Game of Thrones”, will probably be the most famous face – and even then only to fans of the series with the best memories.

In fact, it’s behind the camera that we find someone with the most complete background, with Lena Dunham, the creator of “Girls”, to emerge here as executive producer and director of the pilot episode. .

A series of young people.

“The industry” is not just based in the office of the investment bank. Much of the action will be split between bars, Uber cars, or even bathrooms. The ultra-competitive culture paves the way for other things in this world that we can expect, like sex, drugs, and overwork, all of which are engines to make more money.

We’re, of course, a far cry from Leonardo DiCaprio’s self-defeating and at times hilarious spiral in “The Wolf of Wall Street” (after all, it’s not Martin Scorsese who wants it). The main reason is that the ‘Industry’ focus is on this group of kids, with very different backgrounds, but all together.

There is room here for moments of humor but also for stabbing in the back to look good in the eyes of the boss. Above all, there is room for excess, both in the workplace and outside. It is no coincidence that the comparisons are not limited to “Mad Men”. Also “Skins”, the series of teenagers always on the limit, was mentioned.

In front, these newcomers in the high finance of “Industry” have the flag of meritocracy but in the real world things are never so simple. Gender, skin color and social class, everything is relevant. To which are added the individual dilemmas of each of them. If there is a moral in this London where money is everything, it is something that we have not yet discovered.

Besides Will Tudor, the series features young cast actors, who are also taking the first steps in a major production, such as Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Freya Mavor or Nabhaan Rizwan, among others.

This first season of “Industry” has eight episodes, each lasting about an hour. After the premiere of the first on Tuesday, on HBO Portugal, we can expect a new chapter per week in the times to come.