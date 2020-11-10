Photo shows murder victim Lübcke spied on in 2017

An official from the Hessian State Criminal Police Office reports to the court on his investigations against Stephan Ernst, who confessed to shooting CDU politician Lübcke. He confirms that the 47-year-old was watching his victim long before the crime.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The main accused in the murder trial of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke spied on the victim and his family with a camera years before the crime.

Investigators found tapes from 2017 during a home search of a laptop belonging to the main defendant Stephan Ernst, as an official from the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) told the regional court Superior of Frankfurt. The recordings were made from a car and showed how the Lübcke family’s car drove past their place of residence. Ms Walter Lübckes was obviously behind the wheel, said the chief detective.

The German Stephan Ernst allegedly shot the CDU politician in June 2019. To do this, he made three different confessions. Last week, the 47-year-old confessed his guilt during questioning. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office assumes a far-right motive. Ernst’s former colleague Markus H. is accused of complicity. They say he influenced Ernst politically.

Ernst had already admitted that he had spied on Lübcke for a longer period. The starting point was therefore a citizens’ meeting in Lohfelden in 2015. The CDU politician had defended the admission of refugees there. The prosecution accuses Ernst of being repeatedly armed at Lübcke’s home until he finally committed the act.

Whether, as Ernst said, there was a joint decision with H. to act, was unclear on Tuesday. The LKA officer was instructed to verify the information provided by the main defendant. Among other things, it was a gas station where men bought beer. The investigation into this would have revealed nothing, said the chief detective. Therefore, he could neither confirm nor falsify the information.

According to the official, investigators found a thermal imager, riflescope, knife, air pistol and an older cell phone in a car that belonged to Ernst’s stepfather and the 47-year-old man. years was supposed to sell. The chief detective also reported an interrogation of Ernst’s first defense attorney. He had quoted Ernst as saying his first confession was true. Ernst had admitted the act. The reason Ernst gave was that Walter Lübcke was a pest that needed to be punished.