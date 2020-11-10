U.S. Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Industry Growth 2023 Developments, Trends, Key Players, Regions Analysis, Suppliers

U.S. Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market generated $446 million in 2015 and is anticipated to garner $6,510 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery devices are the advanced form of diabetic products that help improve the quality of life of diabetic patients. Oral and inhalable insulin introduces a different mode of insulin delivery in diabetic patients. As compared to injectable insulins, oral and inhalable insulin are painless mode of introducing insulin and reduces the risk of skin irritation due to needles. With the advancements in diabetes therapy systems such as insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas, these devices can frequently detect the glucose levels and adjust the insulin levels that need to be used to manage the variation in glucose levels.

The report segments the U.S. next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market by product type, demographic, indication, and end user. Based on product type, the market is fragmented into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patch, CGM system, and artificial pancreas. The CGM system segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, owing to the high adoption rate of CGM devices as a large number of them are FDA approved. Based on demographic, the report bifurcates the market into adult population (>14 years) and child population (<14 years). The adult population segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future, as almost 90% of the diabetic population in U.S. are above the age of 18 years.

As compared to other diabetic products, CGM system is a well-established market and dominates the next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market. This is attributed to the presence of a large patient base suffering from diabetes and advantages of using these systems as compared to conventional diabetic products such as ease of usage, and efficient and early detection of change in blood glucose levels. Among the end users, diagnostics/clinics is the largest contributor toward the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the analysis period. This is due to the increase in procurement of the products from diagnostics and clinics by diabetic patients. Depending on demographics, the market is bifurcated into adult and child population. Adult population is the dominant segment that contributes toward the market growth as almost 90% of the diabetic population in the U.S. is above the age of 18 years.

They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

