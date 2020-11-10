Black Friday Samsung: the company relies heavily on influencers to publicize the offers

Black Friday is only at the end of the month, but several brands have anticipated discounts, and Samsung has already announced some actions that it will be promoting throughout this very special month.

For example, the company has set up the Galaxy Match website, which helps the user find out which device would be ideal for their use. In addition, the manufacturer will increase the weight of its advertising pieces with TV commercials and Internet advertisements.

Presenter Sabrina Sato will present some Bluetooth headsets, smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. The company will also “activate” its team of digital influencers, who are expected to talk more about the brand’s launches in the coming weeks.

In an age where technological connections are essential, Samsung strives to provide users with a broad portfolio so that they can choose the products that best suit their needs. Black Friday is a time when consumers update their devices, acquire versions with even more advanced features and capable of delivering an integrated experience ”- Roman Cepeda, VP of Marketing for the Devices Division phones from Samsung Brazil.

Samsung will bet heavily on smart TVs for sales on Black Friday, with actions involving celebrities yet to be revealed.

Black Friday prices, however, will be revealed closer to the 27.

It should be remembered that among the 2020 launches of the brand we can mention the Galaxy S20, the Note 20 line and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2. In smart TVs we have new QLED products and the d line. ‘Crystal TU8000 entry.

And you, what kind of offer are you looking for this Black Friday? Tell us in the comments!