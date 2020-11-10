Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends Industry Forecast, 2020-2023 | Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market accounted for $1,427 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. In terms of volume, the global volume market for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers was 26,771 hundred units in 2016, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach 46,557 thousand units by 2023.

Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departmen ts; rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors that drive the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of blood analysis data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in the healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provide growth opportunities for the market.

Segment review

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is segmented based on type, product/brand, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into analyzers/instruments and consumables. The consumables segment contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the rise in demand for electrodes, solutions, quality control reagents, and blood gas & electrolyte tests. The analyzers/instruments are further classified into product type and modality. Based on product type, it is categorized into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, and combined analyzers. Combined analyzers contributed the highest share in 2016, owing to the flexibility offered by it to measure multiple parameters, such as blood gases, electrolytes, and metabolites. Based on modality, it is divided into portable, benchtop, and laboratory. Portable blood gas analyzers accounted for the highest market share in 2016, owing to the ease of use with accurate results of the blood gas tests at the bed-side of the patients.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides analysis of the blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzer market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.Extensive analysis by volume helps to understand the usage of devices and consumables and prevailing opportunities in the respective market.Comprehensive analysis of key market players within the market predicts the competitive outlook of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

