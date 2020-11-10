Antifungal Drugs Market Is Expected to See Extensive Worldwide Growth | Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories

According to the report, the global Antifungal Drugs market generated $14.23 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $17.72 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The surge in prevalence of fungal infections worldwide, increase in knowledge of myriad fungal infections among populace, and rise in government funds to tackle antifungal diseases drive the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. Additionally, expiration of existing patents and rise in funding from public & private organizations would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, growth in population that possess antifungal drug resistance and side-effects associated with antifungal drugs hamper market growth.

Based on drug types, the Azoles segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2023. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on dosage form, the drugs segment held nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023. However, the North America region contributed more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The report also includes the study of different regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Azoles projected to be the primary drug type in the near future

Based on drug type, azoles is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% to occupy more than one-third of the global market by 2023. Azoles play an active role in the treatment of many fungal infections and the newer versions have evolved to be the first line of defense against myriad fungal infections such as aspergillosis.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Scynexis Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

