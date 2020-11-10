Galaxy A52 5G appears in reference with Snapdragon 750, 6 GB of RAM and more

With sales of the Galaxy A51 representing complete success for Samsung, it is evident that the launch of a second generation of one of the most popular Android models of 2020 is already more than certain, and it looks like Samsung should be banking on it. good news for the Galaxy A52 5G version.

In a file found on the Geekbench by the GalaxyClub site, we can see that the SM-A526B model has interesting features such as the presence of the Snapdragon 750G processor, the same chipset that equips the Galaxy A42 5G with a frequency of 1.8 GHz and the Adreno 619 GPU.

The record also shows that Samsung will launch the middleman already equipped with Android 11, Google’s latest operating system platform, and most likely the model is expected to have a 3-year update warranty, reaching Android 14 without major problems. .

It is also possible to note that the recording confirms the amount of 6 GB of RAM, but it is still not known if this will be the base variant or if, like the A42 5G, the A52 5G can be sold with 4 GB, 6 GB and up to 8 GB RAM options with different storage.

So far we know that the Galaxy A52 5G will adopt a set of four rear cameras with a 64 MP primary lens and it is very likely that Samsung will continue to maintain the design language of the previous generation, but with some small improvements. . The smartphone does not yet have a release date.