Löw takes a lot of risks again – test with a team of trainees

Leipzig (dpa) – In a black turtleneck, Joachim Löw spoke of a bright future which, in the dreary autumn of Corona, was still hidden behind the “black cloud” sketched out by Oliver Bierhoff.

Ahead of the international match test against the Czech Republic with an inexperienced trainee team on Wednesday (8:45 p.m. / RTL) in Leipzig, which is superfluous for many football fans, the national coach again vigorously promoted what, in his opinion , had no alternative, with which he was out of consideration for the health of the best German national players. acts.

Bayern leader Joshua Kimmich’s knee injury even bolstered the DFB head coach ahead of the last three internationals of the year on his journey to the European Championship in 2021. “If we coaches, let’s not be careful now, we’ll have a big problem next year. Every coach must act wisely if they are to have fresh and healthy players in March and April, ”Löw warned. Only this route promises success in the European Championship.

For Löw, acting wisely means using the test match against the Czechs for testing, even with all the risks and side effects. “It would be easy if you could still send the congruent training to the field – but that is not possible,” Löw said, justifying the logic for him not to have seven regular staff around Captain Manuel Neuer.

First acquaintance – then two positive results in the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Spain, this is Löw’s formula for the next seven days. The group victory in the Nations League with qualification for the Final Four tournament in October 2021 could then – to remain in the weather table drawn up by the director of the DFB Bierhoff on Monday – ensure the first rays of sunshine on the national team.

“Young players deserve all their time. We have potential for the next few years – and it will be worth it, ”said Löw, who, after the trough of the 2018 World Cup, sees himself as a project manager again as he did ten years ago. “Incredible motivation, incredible willpower and great joy are felt in the young team. You can feel a lot of energy, ”Loew said.

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, defenders Robin Koch and Antonio Rüdiger as well as Julian Brandt and Luca Waldschmidt, who Löw gave a start guarantee even before the joint team training on Tuesday night, are expected to clear some of the way. energy in the spectator-less hall Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Ilkay Gündogan is expected to lead the squad launched together for the first time as captain on the pitch, although Löw does not want to overload the 30-year-old on his return after an illness at Covid 19. “I try to move on from there ‘forward with performance, “announced Gündogan.

According to Löw, the three newcomers Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) and Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) are definitely set to make their international debuts. The 22-year-old Baku could even start at right-back as Benjamin Henrichs is expected to be spared in the first of two home internationals in Leipzig due to patellar tendon issues. Robin Gosens is also ill.

Those who are allowed to play do not see the game as a boring test but as a personal opportunity. “I want to draw attention to myself,” Trapp Frankfurt said ahead of their fifth international game. The team of 20 men around veteran Gündogan has just carried out 166 missions; that’s eight international matches on average. It lowers expectations, but Bierhoff nonetheless emphasizes the benefits: “The game gives either player a boost.”

Löw wants to complete the “rocky road” of a complicated Corona year as well as possible before the long winter break until the next international matches in March. “We aspire to normalcy,” said the 60-year-old, who “good news” gives hope of a possible corona vaccine. The Czech side have a lot more to contend with than the DFB squad with corona failures.

Löw is still waiting for a resilient opponent around Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka or professional Hertha Vladimir Darida. “The Czech Republic is not a team that plays football instantly,” Löw noted.

The result should further determine the image of the cloud over the national team. She has been unbeaten in ten international matches, but four of the last five have ended in a draw. Two 3: 3s against Turkey and Switzerland gave rise to further criticism, especially from the defense. Provisional captain Gündogan has promised fans who turn on their TVs at least the full commitment of B-Elf: “We want to represent our country well and play well – and win if possible.”