Disposable Medical Sensors Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2023) – by Type, Application, and Region | Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group

The global disposable medical sensor market was valued at $4,823 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,700 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. The biosensor segment accounted for nearly three sevenths share of the total market in 2016.

Disposable medical sensors are portable and cost-effective scanning devices used to diagnose and monitor various diseases. These devices function by measuring vital human parameters such as body temperature, breathing, and heart rates. Over the years, the disposable medical sensors have evolved in terms of features, performance, and characteristics. This is due to the continuous improvements in R&D of electronics in pharmaceutical and medical field. Furthermore, the advent of micro-electronics (MEMS) and high adoption of biosensors has played a significant role in the evolution of sensors in healthcare.

The ingestible sensor segment of disposable medical sensor market by placement type is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in the development of sophisticated sensors for the treatment of various diseases especially diabetes. In addition, many key players have undergone acquisitions and product development to cater to the demand for disposable medical sensor. The implantable sensor accounted for about two-ninths of the total share in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend from 2017 to 2023.

Leading market players:-

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical), STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity (TE), First Sensor, and Ambu A/S.

Other Leading market players Are:-

MEMSIC, Inc., Universal Biosensors, Inc., Biosensors International Group, and GeekWire, LLC.

