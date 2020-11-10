Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Industry Growth and Business Strategy 2020-2027||The Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Global tumor lysis syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as development of innovative therapies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor lysis syndrome market are

Sanofi ,

The Menarini Group,

Merck KGaA,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

AstraZeneca,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Pfizer Inc.,

Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Amgen Inc,

Genentech, Inc.,

Ionis Pharmaceuticals,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.,

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Mallinckrodt,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Sanofi received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Elitek (rasburicase), a recombinant urate oxidase enzyme used for initial management of plasma uric acid in patients that are expected to have tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) as a result of receiving different anti-cancer therapies. This approval will provide open gates for marketing of elitek, to Sanofi in the market

In June 2015, The Menarini Group received expanded indication approval in Europe for Adenuric (febuxostat), a novel drug used for treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout associated with intermediate to high risk of tumor lysis syndrome resulting from various chemotherapies. This indication provides adenuric (febuxostat) a clinical significance as compared to other existing drugs

Segmentation: Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Pathophysiology

Hyperuricemia

Acute Kidney Injury

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Causative Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Biological Therapy

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Diagnosis

Blood Urea Nitrogen Test

Creatinine Test

Serum Electrolytes Test

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Medication

Allopurinol

Rasburicase

Febuxostat

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

