Deal done! Take-Two acquires Codemasters for $ 994 million

And yet another millionaire acquisition promises to shake up the gamer market. After several rumors about the negotiations, finally the developer Take-Two publicly announced the acquisition of Codemasters, responsible for the franchises of racing games, Grud, Dirt and F1.

According to the amount disclosed by the investor in the report shared with shareholders, the total investment was US $ 994 million (~ R $ 5,368 billion), with the acquisition fully completed in the first quarter of 2021, where the company must disclose the strategies with the new studio.

Currently, the American multinational Take-Two is one of the largest game producers in the world, owning several successful franchises, as well as responsible for other distributors, such as 2K Games, which brings new versions of NBA games every year. and NBA. Rockstar, which continues to generate high profits and create new backward compatible versions of GTA 5.

“Codemasters have a renowned history of creating some of the most successful and commercially successful racing franchises in our industry, and we believe their offerings will be very complementary to our sports portfolio and further increase growth over time.” term of our organization, ”said Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, in a note

Now it only depends on the European bureaucracy to finalize the legal procedures, since Codemasters hails from the UK and an intercontinental transaction requires even more care when assessing the validity of the business-to-business agreement.

