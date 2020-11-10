Trump clings to the presidency

Washington (AP) – Outgoing US President Donald Trump is hanging on to the White House with all his might and gaining the support of the Republican Party.

Trump’s lawyers tried again to overturn the results of the Pennsylvania presidential election. The state, with 20 electoral votes for the presidential election, played a central role in the victory of candidate Joe Biden. Trump’s attorney general William Barr on Monday authorized prosecutors to investigate allegations of electoral fraud before the final results were announced.

Such proceedings are likely to be initiated if there are “clear and apparently credible allegations of irregularities” that could have affected the outcome of elections in a state, according to Barr’s letter to prosecutors, according to US media.

Usually, prosecutors should not act until final results are available. After the November 3 election, it could take days or weeks, depending on local law. States must have communicated their final certified results to Washington by December 8.

However, the wording of Barr’s letter could also become an issue for Republicans, who struggled to come up with convincing examples of voter fraud despite all the scathing allegations.

One of the trials in Pennsylvania is Trump’s claim that Republicans were denied the opportunity to watch much of the vote count. Republicans also claim that in postal voting, some districts with large Democratic populations have broken the rules and the system as a whole is vulnerable to fraud.

Trump and his lawyers have so far criticized the fact that in Pennsylvania mailed ballots are still counted, arriving up to three days after the election date. They were able to obtain a Supreme Court ruling that these postal voting documents should be kept and counted separately. However, it wouldn’t help Trump if even all of those ballots weren’t counted. Biden leads Pennsylvania with more than 45,000 votes, with only around 7,800 ballots arriving late.

Republican Party Leader Ronna McDaniel admitted she was unsure whether legal action would be enough to turn the outcome in Trump’s favor. Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany insinuated Democrats at a press conference that they would approve of the fraud. Fox News TV station, which has been on the president’s side for the past few years, then shut down because the allegations were unfounded.

The past few days have also shown that Trump still has a firm grip on his party. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed the president as he tried to challenge challenger Joe Biden’s victory. “President Trump has one hundred percent right to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and to consider his legal options,” he said. This made it clear that Trump would initially have no pressure to fear from his allies in Congress. Only four Republican senators have so far congratulated Biden on his victory.

The “Axios” site reported on Monday that Trump was already considering running for the 2024 presidential election, according to confidants. This would give him the opportunity to continue fundraising – and maintain his role in the Republican Party.

“Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of bogus voices,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday and promised “absolutely shocking” revelations. Twitter immediately issued a warning to the president’s post because it was a controversial claim.

Trump also wrote that he would win the state of Georgia, where Biden leads, “like election night.” Biden had taken the lead after the mail-in vote count. In light of the corona pandemic, Democratic voters in particular had voted by mail.

Biden was declared the winner on Saturday based on US media forecasts. Heads of state and government around the world, including Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), congratulated Biden on his victory. Meanwhile, Biden is already preparing to take over government affairs. On Monday, he presented a panel of experts to contain the corona pandemic.