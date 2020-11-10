Catalog! WhatsApp business accounts now have a new buy button

WhatsApp, like Instagram, is making great strides in transforming itself into a complete sales solution. WhatsApp Business is the main arm of the messenger to achieve this goal.

Currently, companies may already have a business account that shows a link to the catalog in their description, but as of today (10) the messenger is making this easier by replacing the call button with a catalog button in the interface of the application. .

So, users save certain messages when they find out that yes, there is a list of available products that can be viewed. Then you just need to initiate the purchase directly via chat.

Today, more than 175 million people exchange messages with a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people access a business catalog each month, of which more than 13 million are in Brazil alone.

According to a recent Accenture survey, 83% of Brazilian adults use the communication tool to purchase products and services.

The new buy button is available worldwide from today and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, just tap the call button to select a voice or video call.

It should be remembered that a recently released new messaging feature for all users was the self-destructing messaging feature.

