Bang & Olufsen and Rapha launch TWS headphones focused on sports practice

rej November 10, 2020

The headphones arrive as custom versions of the BeoPlay E8 Sport model and have a very understated design with a black body and a pink anodized metal ring with the Band & Olufsen and Rapha logos on each, where a touch sensor is integrated to raise or lower volume, pause or skip music and activate voice assistants.

The helmet’s certification is IP57 for protection against sweat and rain. The headphones come with several additional settings to best suit your ear.

Watch the launch video:

The datasheet also includes support for high definition audio with Qualcomm AptX technology and Bluetooth 5.1 and battery life of up to 7 hours rechargeable up to 3 times using the case, which can total up to 30 hours of use at medium volume.

This version of BeoPlay E8 Sport is limited, so it shouldn’t stay long on the Rapha site, where it will sell for $ 350 or around R $ 1,884 in direct conversion from November 16 in the US and Europe.

