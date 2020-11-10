Uncategorized
Global Stone Management Devices Market Industry Growth and Business Strategy 2020-2027||Coloplast, E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A., Lumenis., Olympus Corporation, Dornier MedTech
Stone management devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 187.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising cases of urolithiasis worldwide is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Stone Management Devices market report gives explanation on better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. An excellent Stone Management Devices report also puts light on competitive intelligence aspect with which businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market.
The major players covered in the stone management devices market report are Karl Storz Endoscopy India Private Limited, BD., Boston Scientific, Coloplast, E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A., Lumenis., Olympus Corporation, Dornier MedTech., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.
Market Drivers
The increase in the cases of the kidney stones is expected to drive the market growth.
Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.
Favourable reimbursement policies, development in the healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of endoscopic surgical procedures.
Market Restraints:
Dearth of awareness about the treatment and risk associated with the harmful effects of lithotripsy
Segmentation:
By Treatments
(Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy),
Type
(Uric Acid, Calcium Acid, Calcium Stones, Cystine Stones, Struvite Kidney Stones),
Product
(Lithotripters, Stone Removal Devices, Ureteral Stents, Retrieval Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripters, Extracorporeal Lithotripters, Rigid, Flexible, Ureteroscope),
Diagnosis
(Intravenous pyelography, Intravenous Urogram, Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan),
End- User
(Hospital, Clinic, Kidney Care Centers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
