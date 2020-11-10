Boiter Silent Base 802, Be Quiet promises versatility and customization

Be quiet !, leading manufacturer of power supplies in Germany since 2007, presents the Silent Base 802. With the housing, the Silent Base series, which is known for its balance between quiet cooling and flexible use, can acquire a third element: excellent airflow.

With two fronts and two upper control panels, the user can choose between sound insulation and cooling capacity. This makes the Silent Base 802 the perfect case for avid users looking for a system that can adapt to any situation. The housing is available in black and white with a side wall made of tempered glass or a side wall with soundproofing.

Silent Base 802, Silent or maximum cooling

The Silent Base 802 has always wanted to be flexible for its intended use. The Silent Base 802 ex works has a closed front panel and an insulating top made of two parts for quiet operation. Each of these versions can be swapped out for mesh versions, which are provided to maximize airflow and effectively improve cooling performance. In this way it is possible to prefer silence or cooling, which will satisfy both users looking for the lowest possible operating temperatures and those who seek absolute silence.

With three pre-installed 140 mm Pure Wings 2 fans (two at the front and one at the rear), the case has an efficient ventilation configuration that has been internally validated several times through numerous tests.

The integrated fan controller can control up to 6 3-pole fans and has a PWM hub function. This allows users to quickly adjust the cooling performance as needed. In the white version, the airflow top adopts a contrasting two-tone design.

Spacious interior and many options

The Silent Base 802 offers space for high-end components such as water cooling systems or graphics cards. The motherboard installation bracket can be inverted for adjusted airflow and better visibility when the case is on the left of the user.

The side panels are removed at the push of a button for easy access to the components. The power supply cover helps keep the interior tidy, while the slot for a cage with two hard drives remains hidden. There are also three mounting slots for SSDs on the back of the motherboard. In the factory configuration, the enclosure can install three 3.5-inch storage devices or seven 2.5-inch storage devices. The installation of the power supply is simplified by the use of a frame.

The dust filters are located under the case and on the front: they can be easily removed from the front of the case. The 120, 240, or 360 mm radiators (with up to three 120 or 140 mm fans) are easy to install, with the mounting bracket located under the top of the case and pulling out to the side. The 420 mm radiators are installed at the front by removing the power supply cover.

High quality sound insulation

Like the replaceable front, the steel side walls have an insulating material with a thickness of 10 mm. The closed top plate is also insulated. The optional tempered glass underlines the elegance of the design by offering a splendid look into the configuration.

The windowed version of the chassis contains spaces for unused hard disk slots. The spacing can be adjusted to accept different cable diameters. Of course, they can be completely closed for an even cleaner interior.

Reverse assembly of the motherboard makes it easy to install the windowed side panel for a clear view of the inside of the system. The front connection is equipped for the future and offers a USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type C for compatible peripheral devices with a speed of up to 10 Gbit / s.

Price and availability

The Silent Base 802 will be available in black or white on November 17th and will be offered at a recommended retail price of 159.90 euros including taxes. The version with a glass pane starts at a recommended retail price of 169.90 euros including taxes.