Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis and 2020-2027 Forecast Research Report||APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. ,  Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.39 % in the above-mentioned forecast period

Sleep apnea devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.39 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects drives the sleep apnea devices market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global sleep apnea devices market are 3B Medical, Inc., Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. ,  Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Mylan N.V., Pacific Medico Co.Ltd., PMD Device Solutions Ltd., ResMed., Sleepnet Corporation., CPAP TotalCare Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Itamar Medical Ltd. declared the release of WatchPAT 300, the next-generation personal sleep apnea screening WatchPAT scheme. WatchPAT 300 involves several developments aimed at enhancing the knowledge of both WatchPAT nurses and providing physicians with a reliable and cost-effective technique for fast, scalable and efficient sleep apnea treatment. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In January 2017, Oventus released a new version of O2Vent T, the first and only FDA approved sleep disorder instrument that offers assistance for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) through a distinctive, distinct airway that prevents various obstacle locations, such as the nose, soft palate, and tongue. This distinct structure mainly serves as a second nose for nurses and can be a more convenient alternative for millions of people suffering from undiagnosed OSA than other techniques on the industry.

Market Drivers

Large population of patients who have not been diagnosed with apnea is contributing to the growth of the market

The increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects is boosting the growth of the market

Technological innovations in devices for sleep apnea is propelling the growth of the market

A growing number of businesses entering the market for sleep apnea and oral equipment is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Heavy CPAP machines cost is restricting the growth of the market

Complicated reference paths and periods of time of waiting is hindering the growth of the market

Side-effects associated with the use of sleep apnea devices is hampering the growth of the market

Points to pounder 

  1. Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands
  2. Key parameters which are driving the market
  3. Key trends of the market
  4. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
  5. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Sleep Apnea Devices market

Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Assessment

Epidemiological Assessment

Prescription Pattern Assessment

Adherence Assessment

Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Therapies

Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation

Oral Pressure Therapy

Positional Therapy

Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Type

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Facial Interfaces

Masks

Full-Face Masks

Nasal Pillow Masks

Nasal Masks

Cushions

Accessories

Oral Appliances

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Tongue-Retaining Devices

Adaptive Servo-Ventilators

Other Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Ambulatory PSG Devices

Clinical PSG Devices

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Oximeters

Fingertip Oximeters

Handheld Oximeters

Wrist-Worn Oximeters

Tabletop Oximeters

Actigraphy Systems

Sleep Screening Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices Market By End User

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care Settings/Individuals

Sleep Apnea Devices Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

