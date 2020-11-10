Coronavrus: Anvisa stops CoronaVac testing in Brazil and celebrates Bolsonaro

The pandemic caused by Covid-19 continues to claim daily lives around the world, and treatments aimed at preventing a second global wave are proving increasingly effective, but all are still being tested with volunteers.

But, to everyone’s surprise, on Monday evening (09), Anvisa reported that she was halting CoronaVac testing in Brazil. The rationale for stopping the experiment was the occurrence of a “serious adverse event” with one of the people who volunteered.

Tech 09 November

Security 09 Nov

Surprise in the scientific community

The scientific community was taken aback by the announcement of the end of the night, as the death of the volunteer did not actually have any direct connection to the vaccine and no clarification of the data had been made prior to the disclosure. by Anvisa.

We even find it a bit strange. It’s a death unrelated to the vaccine. Since there are more than 10,000 volunteers today, a person can be involved in a traffic accident and die. This in no time for the termination of the clinical study. This was placed this evening by Anvisa, no clarification was requested. I ask here that tomorrow, in the first hour, these data be clarified, said Dimas Covas in an interview with TV Cultura.

In addition to the scientist Covas, the Butanta Institute and the government of São Paulo, which had already informed the citizens of the purchase of 120 thousand units of the vaccine scheduled to arrive on November 20, positioned themselves to seek clarification from Anvisa until at the end of the morning. today (10) so that you know the real reasons for this unexpected announcement.

We even find it a bit strange. It’s a death unrelated to the vaccine. Since there are more than 10,000 volunteers today, a person can be involved in a traffic accident and die. This in no time for the termination of the clinical study. This was placed tonight by Anvisa, no clarification requested. I ask here that tomorrow, in the first hour, these data be clarified, said the official note of the Institute.

The Government of São Paulo, through the Butantan Institute, regrets having been informed by the press and not directly by Anvisa, as normally happens in clinical procedures of this nature, of the interruption of the tests. of the Coronavac vaccine.

Butantan is awaiting more detailed information from clinical staff at the National Health Surveillance Agency on the real reasons behind the shutdown, the SP government note said.

Famous Bolsonaro

In response to a follower on Facebook, President Jair Bolsonaro clarified that the interruption of the tests was worth celebrating on his part, implying that he had won a political battle against Dória with the words “Another than Jair Bolsonaro wins “. .

* – Death, invalidity, anomaly … *

* – This is the vaccine Dória wanted to force all Paulistanos to take. *

* – The president said the vaccine could never be compulsory. *

* – One more that Jair Bolsonaro wins. *, Says Bolsonaro.

This is not the first time that the President has clearly shown his dissatisfaction with CoronaVac being one of the treatment options to prevent further contamination in Brazil, and it ends up being made even clearer in the most recent speech. . So far, Anvisa has not taken an official position in terms of the rationale for the Butanta Institute.