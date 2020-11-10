Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market to Witness a CAGR of 58.4% During 2021 to 2025

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market, by Drug Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20212025,” the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market was valued at $1,179 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a common liver disease, often called as silent liver disease. It is asymptomatic until its later stages, and thus many patients are unaware of their condition. NASH is projected to lead the cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. in the coming years. Some major factors such as higher prevalence of NASH, expected launch of pipeline drugs, and higher number of unmet needs drive the growth of this market. However, poor diagnosis of NASH due to the lack of ideal diagnostic technologies limit the growth of the NASH market.

The key players profiled in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market report include Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics), Cadila Healthcare Limited, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, and Shire Plc.

Key Findings of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market:

Based on drug type, the selonsertib & cenicriviroc segment is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 73.7% from 2021 to 2025.

Based on sales channel, the retail pharmacy segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the online provider segment exhibited fastest growth and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 63.2% from 2021-2025.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 62.62% during the forecast period.

At present, there is no FDA-approved drug available in the market for the treatment of NASH. Lifestyle interventions are the first-line approach to manage patients with NASH. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, and selonsertib & cenicriviroc. Vitamin E & pioglitazone segment contributes majorly due to effectiveness in a treatment of steatosis, inflammation, hepatocyte ballooning, and scarring in NASH patients.

