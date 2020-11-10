Sports

BVB promotes junior manager Ricken |

Dortmund (dpa) – Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund extended the contract with Lars Ricken at the start of 30 June 2025 and promoted the ex-professional from junior coordinator to director of the junior performance center.

As BVB has announced, the 44-year-old is expected to take over the new post from January 1, 2021. Born in Dortmund, Ricken played as a professional for BVB from 1993 to 2007, was a three-time German champion and scored a legendary goal in the Champions League victory in 1997. He has been a junior coordinator since 2008, during which time Dortmund’s junior teams won six league titles.

“Lars Ricken has done a great job over the past few years. It is a sign of our appreciation that we have extended his contract long term and that he has been given leadership, ”said Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke. Director Michael Zorc, formerly a teammate at Rickens, explained that the importance of youth training centers “has increased considerably in recent years and will continue to increase. It makes sense that we reward Lars Ricken for good work. Ricken thanked him for his trust and explained, “My goal has always been to be able to work successfully in this association for as long as possible and deeply rooted.”

