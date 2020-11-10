Sony Art Director Reveals PS5 Final Look Could Have Been Even Bigger

In June 2020, Sony officially announced its entry into the new generation of gamers with the arrival of the PlayStation 5. The console, with its futuristic and rich look attracted the attention of Internet users, who did not forgive and presented us with several memes. on the appearance of the device. .

Now, on the eve of the commercial arrival of the PS5 in stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea on November 13, senior art director of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Yujin Morisawa, who was responsible for the look of the new console, commented on the process of creating the PlayStation 5 during an interview with the American newspaper The Washington Post.

The executive told the periodical that if it depended on his initial plans, the console would be even larger than what we see today and that he only reduced the size of the product “a little” after suggestions from the company’s engineering team:

At first, when I started to draw, he [o PlayStation 5] it was a lot bigger, although I didn’t know what the engineering would do. It’s kind of funny because engineering, in fact, told me it’s really big. So I really had to decrease it a bit from the first drawing.

Yujin Morisawa,

Senior Art Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s curious to imagine that the PS5 could feature an even bigger look than what we see today, as it is significantly larger than any other console, including the Xbox Series X itself and the PS3, which also have a very great look.

After receiving the recommendation to “shrink” the PlayStation 5 a bit, Morisawa comments that the company has reached the “perfect size” to provide adequate performance for the generation. The businessman also points out that if it were to decrease a little more, it would compromise the internal cooling system of the console.

Finally, regarding the appearance of the device – which was the main source of Internet “jokes” – Morisawa explains that it was based on an idea of ​​”five dimensions” which conveyed the aura of a machine. powerful.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to reach Brazilian stores and buyers during pre-sales in Brazil starting November 19.