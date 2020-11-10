GeForce 457.30 WHQL is coming, what’s new?

Ready to play

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Godfall

New features and other changes

The SLI profile for Black Desert has been updated.

G-SYNC

Acer CP3271U V, Asus XG27AQ, MSI MAG274QR and Xiaomi Mi 245 HF added

Fixed issues

[Warzone][RTX 30 series]: Users may experience a drop in performance while playing.[3132127][Notebook]: The internal control panel flashes when resuming from sleep mode or when the display is switched off. [3150038][NVIDIA Ampere architecture][G-SYNC][HDR][Dual-head 8k display]: The screen turns black.[200667525]

Windows 10 problems

[Steam VR game]: I experience stuttering and lag when starting a game. [3152190][G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems with certain G-SYNC monitors with higher refresh rates. [200667566][Freestyle/Ansel]: After starting and closing Star Wars: Squadrons, Freestyle / Ansel no longer works on supported games. [3154362]To work around this, reset the global 3D settings in the NVIDIA Control Panel. Open the NVIDIA Control Panel> Manage 3D Settings page, select the Global Settings tab, click Restore, and then click Yes in the confirmation dialog box.[Freestyle][Vulkan apps]: When the freestyle filters are applied, a blue screen crash occurs when pressed [Alt+Tab] while running Vulkan applications. [200667477][Sunset Overdrive]: The game may show random green corruption if depth of field is enabled in the in-game settings. [2750770][Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may have a black stripe on certain routes during a race.[2781776][YouTube]: The video playback stutters when scrolling on the YouTube page. [3129705]If you set the refresh rate above 100 Hz, the color format changes from RGB to ycbcr422. [3053990][Notebook]: Some high refresh rate Pascal based notebooks may randomly drop to 60 Hz while gaming. [3009452]

NVIDIA TITAN series:

NVIDIA TITAN RTX, NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN XP, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z.

GeForce RTX 30 series:

GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070

GeForce RTX 20 series:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce 16 series:

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce 10 series:

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030

GeForce 900 series:

GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950

GeForce 700 series:

GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 730 GeForce GT 710

GeForce 600 series:

GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 630