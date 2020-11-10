Corona: Urgent application against mask requirement in schools failed

International

The obligation to wear corona protective masks has been reinforced in recent weeks. It is now also applied in many schools, often also during lessons. In contrast, a high school graduate went to court.

Potsdam / Berlin (dpa) – A student from Brandenburg has failed in the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court in an attempt to take action against the mask requirement in schools.

The judges rejected an urgent request to temporarily suspend the obligation to wear a nose and mouth cover in the school building in accordance with the ordinance on the containment of corona for high school students (OVG 11 S 114 / 20).

The 11th Senate argued on Monday evening that if the infection process continued unhindered, the right to life and physical integrity of a large number of people would be massively endangered. The contested provision is likely to be legal, especially proportionate.

The student, who was facing high school exams held on Tuesday, had argued that during the exam period, wearing a mask, she would not be able to eat or drink anything. Wearing a mask for the duration of the exam, which can take up to 270 minutes, is not permitted under occupational health and safety legislation. The Senate did not follow this.

