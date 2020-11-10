MIUI Health Now Lets You Track Exercises Without A Bracelet And Smart Watch

Xiaomi continues to improve its proprietary MIUI interface. During the launch of version 12, the Chinese giant even cited some resources intended for the health of users.

The intention is to allow the tracking of physical activities without the need to wear a bracelet or smart watch. Now, after seven months of waiting, users of the MIUI Health app will finally be able to use this feature.

According to Xiaomi, MIUI Health update 2.9.12 brought the news to the Chinese public. The update is available for the manufacturer’s cellphones and for POCO or Redmi devices.

After the update, users will be able to track four physical activities:

Outdoor walking treadmill

Along with being able to track, MIUI Health also allows you to set goals and share the results with your friends and family.

While this is a great resource for those who don’t have a Mi Band, the new stuff available on MIUI Health is not over yet. Indeed, the application uses statistical data to define the amount of calories lost. Therefore, those who need to more accurately monitor their physical activities should always wear bracelets or watches. This is because the devices provide detailed data such as continuous heart rate and blood oxygen level, for example.