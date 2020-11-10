Thrombectomy Devices Market Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2027

The global Thrombectomy Devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global thrombectomy devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for thrombectomy devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as elevating incidences of CVDs and neurological diseases, ongoing technological advancements, and favorable medical reimbursement scenario. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing research and studies in field of thrombectomy are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001313/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Company Profiles

Penumbra, Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (DePuy Synthes)

ARGON MEDICAL

Inari Medical

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

The global thrombectomy devices market, based on type, has been segmented into mechanical thrombectomy devices, aspiration thrombectomy, devices, rheolytic thrombectomy devices and ultrasonic thrombectomy. The mechanical thrombectomy devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the reagent segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

As per OECD, the US GDP was highest at 17.1% in 2017, followed by Switzerland (12.3%) and France (11.3%) to be the second- and third-highest spenders. However, Turkey (4.2%), Luxembourg (5.4%), and Mexico (5.4%) were among the lowest health care spenders, in terms of share of GDP. Moreover, from Asia Pacific region, India’s expenditure on the health sector has increased from 1.2% of the GDP in 2013–2014 to 1.4% in 2017–2018. The National Health Protection Scheme (Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Mission) presents the financial protection of up to INR 5 lakh per family per year to 10.74 crore families for secondary and tertiary hospitalization. The cost by the government (central and state) has increased the total public health expenditure from INR 1.49 lakh crore in 2014–2015 to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2017–2018. Thus, such rise in the healthcare expenditure of countries is providing growth opportunities for the thrombectomy devices market players.

In January 2018, European Tech Reimbursement Consulting (MTRC) released a 62-page reimbursement report for mechanical thrombectomy for stroke. The report covers procedure coding, payment mechanism, reimbursement tariffs, and policy restrictions in 11 EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. The report also covers essential information about reimbursement and national funding, including a brief overview of reimbursement system for medical devices, procedure coding for technology, diagnosis coding, payment mechanism for technology, reimbursement tariffs for technology, restrictions in indications or scenarios for use of technology, and technology-related policy considerations by payers and policymakers.

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By Type

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular

Peripheral Vascular

Neurovascular

Global Thrombectomy Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001313/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com