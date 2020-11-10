A3: Still Alive Tells The Story From PC To Mobile With Broad Gameplay | Revision / Revision

In the pre-registration phase since the end of October in Brazil, the game A3: Still Alive was officially launched in the country on Tuesday (10) for mobile phones equipped with Android and iOS operating systems.

The game is developed by Netmarble and is based on the A3 Online title for PC. It seeks to blend the open world RPG genre with Battle Royale. TudoCelular has had early access to the game, tested the details, and are counting the highlights for you in this review:

History

A3: Still Alive places the player in a post-apocalyptic world, in which they are on the verge of ruin. The character Radienne ends up sacrificing himself to give the other warriors one last chance.

The role of the player is to defeat the darkness and restore the goddess. You will see that after certain missions or tasks there will be several cutscenes with more parts of the story, which will guide the whole development of the game.

Gameplay

Gameplay is the main feature of A3: Still Alive. It attracts gamers who love MMORPGs and also those who enjoy the most frantic PvP pace of Battle Royale. The ability to switch between styles keeps you from getting bored of the game, in addition to offering different types of experiences all in one place.

In campaign mode, the game has a lot of influence over Diablo, with the challenges that appear as you progress when you take on missions. The open world offers different environments for players – from forests to deserts, snowfields and storms.

As you complete the missions, you can earn better gear – which can be upgraded – and level up. As a result, the campaign will increase the status of the characters, who go through life, offense and defense, among other alternatives.

Guilds and Soul Linkers

As much as you have the option of playing alone, Netmarble has focused heavily on battles with more people or even support characters, to gain strength in conquering territory.

One way is to use guilds. You can join members of this group and participate in strategic battles in order to advance more easily against enemies. There is also the Guild Festival, which allows you to get an exclusive chest with rare items.

Another option is to have Soul Linkers by your side. They are made up of Artificial Intelligence partners, called upon to accompany you in the struggles. There are hundreds of options that vary in attack, defense, and support. They can also be strengthened over time.

Royal battle

Here’s another great A3 possibility: Still Alive: Battle Royale mode. There are 30 players in total who compete in sectors. The only one who survives will take rare items. It can be played alone or in a team.

An important feature to mention in Battle Royale is the reduced field of view. Unless you can get an item to expand the coverage area, you will only see what is in a small circle around you. This contributes to the unpredictability of what you find.

Graphic

The image quality present in the game is worthy of a derivative of a PC game. It provides high definition 3D graphics, filling the entire aspect ratio of the phone – in the case tested, on an 18: 9 screen.

Since this is a game with a lot of movement, with several actions and changes in the environment, the effects end up being essential to the experience. All attacks have a color show to characterize the movement and also the class of the determined character.

The cutscenes are very well designed and look like TV animations. The images here are not made to look like real characters, although there is a plethora of details for the platform.

Another point to note is the requirement of the device. You’ll probably need a premium or high-end smartphone to perform the title well. The TudoCelular tested on a Galaxy Note 9 with the picture settings set to “High” and even so I could feel some stuck in the middle of scenes or some movement that required more power.

Depending on the device, it will be necessary to change the options for refresh rate, resolution, textures, and mood and shadow effects in the title’s internal settings.

On the soundtrack, the highlight is the combination of ambient noises – which can be the sound of a storm or footsteps in the woods – with music that refers to a suspenseful scenario, to give more emotion to the player.

Final considerations

There is no doubt that this is a game for you to get hooked and stay connected for many hours during the day. The complexity introduced by Netmarble shows that it is a consolidated game – it’s not for nothing that it’s one of South Korea’s biggest successes.

Now, the arrival in the West shows the developer’s plans to make the title a benchmark in the mobile gaming segment. And the content for that, it has: A3: Still Alive manages to combine a well-crafted story, variable gameplay, and high-quality graphics – but it allows the tweaks to work on more modest devices.

Speaking of gameplay, the varied gameplay possibilities contribute to having a potential to attract large audiences. Those who love RPGs will find this game a great attraction, as well as Battle Royale fans, which will have a more unpredictable format.

The question now points to the future of the game when it comes to updates. The publisher should publish periodic news to bring events and more articles to the players. Maintenance and the launch of new products will be the key to give longevity to players who enter the post-apocalyptic world presented.

Android 26 release

Android 24 Bundle

Where to play

A3: Still Alive is free, although it does contain microtransactions for purchasing better items. However, that doesn’t appear to be a type of payout up for grabs. You will be able to advance well in the status of your character without having to pay for it. That is why,

The game is available for download from official stores for Android and iOS systems. Download links can be found on the map below the text.

Did you like the A3: Still Alive proposal and the content it offers to players? Interact with us!

* Netmarble, through Theogames, provided a copy of “A3: Still Alive” for Android to TudoCelular for analysis.

A3: still alive

Developer: Netmarble

Free – offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by platform