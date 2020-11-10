Top 5 Online Slots You Can Play Without Depositing Money

There is nothing better to get to know about a casino than a no deposit bonus. So I looked around for you and picked out the top 5 online slots that you can play with a no deposit bonus. Not every casino offers you the opportunity to receive a bonus without a deposit, but the casino providers who offer you such a bonus mostly rely on free spins.

These free spins are often combined with a specific slot. However, there are online casino sites where you can pick the slots of your choice. In addition to free spins, bonus money can often be received. Bonus money is not aimed at specific games, but certain game categories are also usually specified for bonus money. With every bonus, you should also pay attention to the bonus conditions. Not every bonus is really as good as it sounds at first. The pace of deployment and the turnover cycle should be taken into consideration.

Here are the top 5 online slots with bonus and free spins:

Game: Manufacturer: RTP: Book of Dead Play’n GO 96.21% RTP Starburst NetEnt 96.09% RTP Twin spin Netent 96.55% RTP Age of Gods Playtech 95.09% RTP Avalon: The Lost Kingdom BGaming 95% RTP

You can play online slots without registration

Nowadays, there are also online casinos that allow you to play slot machines without registration. At these casinos, you can make a deposit directly and then start playing immediately. If you stop playing again, you can withdraw your funds again.

Of course, you can continue to play with the remaining money the next time you ask the casino. However, you also have to allow cookies because your credit is saved via cookies. These casinos are usually just as secure as normal casinos, as they also work with high-quality SSL encryption. It is only important to pay attention to the licenses explicitly at these casinos.

Game: Manufacturer: RTP: Book of Ra Deluxe 10 Green Tube 95.02% RTP Sizzling Hot Deluxe Novoline 95.66% RTP Bonanza Megaways Big time gaming 96% RTP Flaming Hot EGT 95.53% RTP Aloha Cluster Payz NetEnt 96.42% RTP

Are online slot games safe?

When I first started with online casinos, I was quite concerned about safety, but after going through many internet adventures and multiple wins later, I have found that playing slot games online can be very safe if you choose the right places.

As for the slot machines themselves, they are subject to a lot of independent tests and regulations before they are made available to players. You should make sure they honor their promises-no more, no less!

Unlike other people, the games are not operated by the online casino. Mostly it is independent gaming providers who produce the slots and then rent them out to all the different casino websites. This ensures that casinos have limited access to a game’s mechanics and can not adjust their reward ratio or determine who wins or loses.

Chances of profit in online slot games

A slot always works the same and always has the same chances of winning, no matter which online casino you play! As long as you choose games from trusted gambling providers like Netent, Play n Go, IGT, Betsoft or Elk Studios, you can be sure that you will get the same exciting gaming action every time you play.

The volatility of online slots

The higher the return to the player, the better your profit can turn out to be. However, you cannot judge a game by its payout percentage alone. The so-called volatility of the game is also a more than important factor!

Volatility describes the phases in which the game resolves the return to the player. It makes sense if you just think about it: It would be pretty dull if a game gives out 97% every time you place a bet, wouldn’t it? At least that’s how I feel!

A game that only pays back its fixed RTP with every bet would be completely uninteresting. Therefore, all casino games set your payouts in unequal portions.

Big and small wins in online casino

For example, some games payout many small winnings, while others only pay out a few large sums of money. Blackjack is an example of a limited variance game because most of the time, you only double your money, even if you really are fortunate and get a blackjack! NetEnt’s Divine Fortune, on the other hand, would be an example of a very high volatility game as this slot machine may not pay out very often – but once it does, it will pay you back thousands of your wagers in the form of a jackpot.

In contrast to the RTP, casinos or slot machine manufacturers are not required to provide the player with information about the game’s volatility, so, unfortunately, they rarely do so.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how volatile a slot is, always try out its demo version in advance. It can also be beneficial to read a professional review of the game. But in a second, I’ll go through that.

Many people are simply better than others. A 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles was probably the happiest slot player in history when he won a jackpot of USD 39,710,826.36 (around EUR 33.2 million) for slots free spins of USD 100 in 2003 Was allowed to take home. How did he feel afterward? Probably pretty shocked, right?

However, the largest jackpot ever came from one of the famed MegaBucks slot machines in the Excalibur Casino in Las Vegas. The MegaBucks is a progressive jackpot that is part of a massive network of computers around the globe. Still, I wonder if the Excalibur owners might not have felt at least a small kick in the pit of their stomach with such a large amount of money to be paid out to one of their players!