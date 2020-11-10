E-sports Betting – The 8 Best Online Casinos That Book E-sports

The profile of the weather is continually changing. There are emerging sports, and other markets are growing. This also applies to e-sports bets. The admittedly still young sport is still in its infancy, but it is already a billion-dollar market. The betting providers have also recognized this.

The 6 best online casinos to book e-sports betting

CS: Go, League of Legends and more – what started out as a small sport has long since developed into a real hit. More and more online casinos are paying more attention to e-sports and expanding their betting program.

This also applies to e-sports in Germany. But which e-sport games adorn the betting offer, and what is behind this type of bet? In this e-sport betting guide, you will find out, among other things, which the most important e-sports providers are.

Technical knowledge and high quality are essential in today’s world. This applies to the normal sports betting, the daily tips or the selection of the recommended platforms.

We regularly check the best e-sports betting providers and only make recommendations if they meet the important criteria.

In addition to the established betting providers such as Bet-at-home or Interwetten, new online casinos are continually being added. We will be happy to present to you the providers where you can place e-sports bets directly.

If an online casino is missing in this e-sport betting guide and does not appear in our list, you can contact us.

We select the best betting providers based on the following criteria:

Betting offer: How extensive is the betting offer? Does the online casino only cover the biggest e-sports titles, or does the portfolio also cover online gambling’s hip trend?

How extensive is the betting offer? Does the online casino only cover the biggest e-sports titles, or does the portfolio also cover online gambling’s hip trend? Quotas: How high is the quota level? The best betting providers come up with values ​​of 93% and higher.

How high is the quota level? The best betting providers come up with values ​​of 93% and higher. Betting markets: The betting markets play an indispensable role. When selecting the recommended online casinos, we make sure that the platform offers a multifaceted range. These include, for example, over/under bets or first kill.

The betting markets play an indispensable role. When selecting the recommended online casinos, we make sure that the platform offers a multifaceted range. These include, for example, over/under bets or first kill. Live streaming: Is there a chance to watch the e-sports events live on the platform? Is the quality at an attractive level?

Unibet E-sport

At the Swedish e-sports betting provider Unibet, bets on electronic sports also play an important role. The online casino gives computer games great importance, which is also due to the steadily increasing sales.

The offer’s quality is at a high level so that you, as a user, can bet on a large number of betting events. The number of titles is not quite as large as with Bet-at-home or other competitors – but it is clear that Unibet has some strengths as an e-sports betting provider.

This of course includes the excellent quota level. Tipper can also look forward to a rich selection of live bets. Of course, the provider is expanding its offer regularly.

Bwin E-sport

Bwin is, without a doubt, one of the best-known addresses for sports betting on the net. However, this mainly applies to disciplines such as football, tennis & Co. In e-sports, however, the platform clearly falls short of expectations.

You, as a user, have an attractive number of betting options at your disposal, but the betting program is not nearly as large as at some other address.

Bet-at-home e-sports

Bet-at-home is one of the leading platforms among e-sport betting providers. The bookie with Austrian roots quickly recognized the growth potential of e-sport betting and has always been a constant in this market.

You will hardly find a provider in the industry who offers such a diverse range – more than 20 different e-sports games are available in the specially set up section.

High betting odds, an easy-to-use betting site and plenty of betting markets guarantee an excellent betting experience.

Bethard E-sport

The Swedish bookmaker Bethard should not be missing with its e-sports section, but only partially comes close to the best bookmakers. The range of e-sports titles is mostly limited to the classic four.

The CS: GO offers are to be rated positively. Good odds and an appealing live betting center stand out and ensure a decent placement as a reward.

Bet365 e-sports

Bet365 should not be missing from the list of the best e-sports betting providers as the market leader and leader in the betting industry. Variety garnished with exotic titles ensures the highest quality in e-sport betting.

However, the British betting company’s main focus is clearly on the biggest games such as CS: GO, LoL, WoW, FIFA or Dota 2. Although the portfolio is absolutely extensive and worth seeing, it is not enough for a place among the absolute best providers in this segment.

On the other hand, the platform can assert itself with top values ​​in terms of live bets and odds, whereby one thing can be said – Bet365 is one of the best addresses for e-sports. It, therefore, deserves your place among the best betting providers.

Netbet E-sport

Netbet is one of the youngest examples of sports bets vendors. This online casino is now a popular address. It can secure a place among the leading betting providers with a perfect offer.

The usual four titles are available on the platform. A closer look ensures satisfied faces among the local betting experts. A large number of betting markets and events guarantee an entertaining betting experience.

Garnished with attractive betting odds, bring you a place among the best platforms. If you want to place bets on e-sports, Netbet is definitely a good choice over the established bookies.

Tipico E-sport

Tipico is one of the largest sports betting providers in this country. However, for a long time, this did not apply to e-sport bets, which this online casino simply did not consider to be of great importance.

In the meantime, however, this has changed a little. Even if it is not enough for an attack on the top list, the platform no longer has to hide.

As a user, you can bet on a total of eight different e-sports titles, with the main focus also being on the classic games. A stable odds level and an easy-to-use betting site catapult the provider Tipico, at least among the best addresses for e-sports betting.

Interwetten e-sports

E-sport and Interwetten? That fits like a fist on the eye. This bookie dedicates itself to electronic computer games and even has its own section for e-sports betting.

Here you can find highlights such as CS: GO, Rainbox Six and more of the best e-sport games. As if that wasn’t reason enough for a top-ranking, Interwetten can even go one better.

If you choose the Austrian-inspired betting provider as your platform, you can look forward to plenty of special bets. In addition, there are live bets at the highest level and an excellent quota level. It is not for nothing that this online casino with the yellow logo is considered an exquisite address for e-sports betting.