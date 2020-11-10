Löw: Trapp, Rüdiger, Koch and Brandt start

Leipzig (AP) – Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp is in the goal of the German national soccer team in Wednesday’s international match (8.45 p.m. / RTL) against the Czech Republic.

Chelsea defenders Antonio Rüdiger and Leeds United defenders Robin Koch as well as Dortmund attacking player Julian Brandt will also start. This was announced by national coach Joachim Löw at Tuesday’s press conference. The coach also said ex-Freiburg native Luca Waldschmidt would likely set off in the storm.

Löw is still not sure if Ilkay Gündogan will appear from the start. “I have yet to see him with Ilkay as he was on the pitch in a very intense game on Sunday night and will take a key position on Saturday and Tuesday,” Löw said, referring to Gündogan’s commitment to Manchester City in the game. high level against Liverpool (1: 1) and the next German Nations League matches.

In the test match against the Czech Republic, Löw will spare many regulars like captain Manuel Neuer. These players should then return to the team during the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer has since left due to adductor problems. A deployment of Robin Gosens from Atalanta Bergamo also doesn’t make sense, according to Löw, due to muscle issues. There is a question mark behind RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs due to problems with the patellar tendon.